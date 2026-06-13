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FIFA World Cup 2026 pitch invader in USA vs Paraguay becomes laughing stock after embarrassing fail; Watch viral video

A fan tried to invade the pitch during the USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 clash at the SoFi Stadium. He was caught by the security personnel deployed at the stadium.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Jun 2026, 08:12 PM IST
The man in black tries to invade the pitch during USA vs Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium.
The man in black tries to invade the pitch during USA vs Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium.
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A fan's attempt to invade the pitch during USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign opener against Paraguay failed miserably in an embarrassing fashion at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday. The incident was captured on a live stream, the clip of which went vital on social media.

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The incident took place at the seven minute of injury time, just before Giovanni Reyna goal for hosts USA. Wearing black from top to bottom and a FIFA World Cup 2026 match-ball replica in hand, the fan became the centre of attention when he climbed over the glass barrier near the stands.

Also Read | Brazil vs Morocco prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win in 2026 WC

With the securities at the ground already on alert, the fan tried to find a gap to go inside the pitch. But his made a mockery of himself, as he jumped into a bunch of security persons waiting to pounce on him. As soon as he jumped, he was immediately grounded by the security personnel.

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The failed stunt went viral in no time, with many spectators mocking him. One of them could be heard on the background saying, "you f***king idiot (multiple times)." Pitch invasions are common in football and cricket, but the quantity has dropped extensive in the past decade due to tight security.

The failed attempt was criticised heavily as some questioned the man's idea and called him an idiot. The criticism was similar on social media too. “He couldn't even take a step”, wrote a fan. Another called the act as “worst intrusion ever”.

Also Read | Is Neymar playing in Brazil vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026 tomorrow?

USA start campaign with thumping win

Co-hosts USA launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in an emphatic fashion, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 in front of a white and blue-clad sold-out crowd of 70,492 at SoFi Stadium. Folarin Balogun scored twice while relentless USA pressure led to an early Paraguay own goal from Damian Bobadilla before substitute Reyna added a late fourth.

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The USA entered the tournament amid a swirl of uncertainty after a series of defeats and unconvincing performances in pre-World Cup friendlies. But any doubts about their ability to progress past the first round were obliterated in a dazzling first-half display which saw them roar into a 3-0 lead.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic snatches iShowSpeed's mic during broadcast; watch video

With retired England stalwart David Beckham in attendance, Balogun became the first USA player to score multiple goals in a World Cup game since 1930. Back then, Bert Patenaude scored all three goals in a USA's 3-0 win over Paraguay, which was the first hat-trick in World Cup history.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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