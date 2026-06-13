FIFA World Cup 2026 pitch invader in USA vs Paraguay becomes laughing stock after embarrassing fail; Watch viral video

A fan's attempt to invade the pitch during USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign opener against Paraguay failed miserably in an embarrassing fashion at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday. The incident was captured on a live stream, the clip of which went vital on social media.

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The incident took place at the seven minute of injury time, just before Giovanni Reyna goal for hosts USA. Wearing black from top to bottom and a FIFA World Cup 2026 match-ball replica in hand, the fan became the centre of attention when he climbed over the glass barrier near the stands.

With the securities at the ground already on alert, the fan tried to find a gap to go inside the pitch. But his made a mockery of himself, as he jumped into a bunch of security persons waiting to pounce on him. As soon as he jumped, he was immediately grounded by the security personnel.

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The failed stunt went viral in no time, with many spectators mocking him. One of them could be heard on the background saying, "you f***king idiot (multiple times)." Pitch invasions are common in football and cricket, but the quantity has dropped extensive in the past decade due to tight security.

The failed attempt was criticised heavily as some questioned the man's idea and called him an idiot. The criticism was similar on social media too. “He couldn't even take a step”, wrote a fan. Another called the act as “worst intrusion ever”.

Also Read | Is Neymar playing in Brazil vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026 tomorrow?

USA start campaign with thumping win Co-hosts USA launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in an emphatic fashion, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 in front of a white and blue-clad sold-out crowd of 70,492 at SoFi Stadium. Folarin Balogun scored twice while relentless USA pressure led to an early Paraguay own goal from Damian Bobadilla before substitute Reyna added a late fourth.

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The USA entered the tournament amid a swirl of uncertainty after a series of defeats and unconvincing performances in pre-World Cup friendlies. But any doubts about their ability to progress past the first round were obliterated in a dazzling first-half display which saw them roar into a 3-0 lead.

With retired England stalwart David Beckham in attendance, Balogun became the first USA player to score multiple goals in a World Cup game since 1930. Back then, Bert Patenaude scored all three goals in a USA's 3-0 win over Paraguay, which was the first hat-trick in World Cup history.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in