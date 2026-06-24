FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: Every team in 48-team competition guaranteed approximately ₹118 crore — win or lose

The FIFA World Cup will see a substantial rise in the prize money in the 2026 edition which is estimated to be 50% increase from what was distributed in the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Initially on December 2025, the FIFA announced 727 million as prize money for the 2026 World Cup.

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According to BBC, in May, the FIFA increased the base participation prize and the preparation fee, thus bringing in a new total - a staggering USD 871 million (approximately ₹8,245 crores). The prize money is a composition of performance-based rewards and non performance-based financial support.

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While the winners will be getting USD 50 million, the runners-up will take home USD 33 million. The third and fourth-placed teams will be pocketing USD 29 million and USD 27 million respectively. Not just the top four, but all the 48 teams will be receiving prize money as per FIFA.

Going by simple calculation, the prize money to all the 48 teams amount to USD 671 million out of the total USD 871 million on offer. The remaining USD 200 million will be distributed among the teams regardless of their performances - as a part of non performance-based prizes.

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The non performance-based prizes include - preparation money (USD 2.5 million per team, approx ₹23.66 crores) and additional team contributions which is over USD 16 million. That means, each of the 48 participating teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026 are guaranteed at least USD 12.5 million (approx. ₹118 crores) for just competing in the event, when put together with a minimum USD 10 million qualification fee.

The preparation money by the FIFA is given to the teams to contribute towards the costs of training camps and travel for squads pre-tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money distribution

Who will get Prize Money Champions USD 50 million Runners-up USD 33 million 3rd place USD 29 million 4th place USD 27 million 5th-8th place USD 19 million 9th-16th place USD 15 million 17th- 32nd place USD 11 million 33rd-48th place USD 9 million

Biggest-ever FIFA World Cup Unlike the previous editions which had 32 teams, the FIFA World Cup 2026 added 16 more teams to make it the biggest-ever tournament for the sport with 48 nations vying for the coveted trophy. A total of 1248 players are playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Among them 891 are the first-timers, while 357 players have already played an edition before.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are playing in their sixth World Cups. Mexico's Gilberto Mora is the youngest (17 years) player at this FIFA World Cup while Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon is the oldest in the tournament at 43 years.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in