FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: How much will champions & runners-up take home after 50% increase from 2022 edition?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament is set to become the biggest not just in terms of the number of teams, but also in terms of prize money. A total of 48 teams will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, an increase from the 32 teams that have competed since the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

In December 2025, FIFA approved a record-breaking financial contribution of $727 million for the upcoming tournament, a 50% increase from the 2022 edition that was held in Qatar.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said back then.

How much prize money will each team receive? Because of the increase in teams, total prize money will increase by almost 50%, to $655 million. $440 million in prize money was allocated during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 champions will receive $50 million, whereas the runners-up will get $33 million. The third- and fourth-place teams will receive $29 million and $27 million, respectively.

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The teams that lose in the quarter-finals will receive $19 million, while those knocked out in the round of 16 will receive $15 million. Those teams that are knocked out in the round of 32 will be rewarded with $11 million, whereas teams knocked out of the group stage will receive just $ 9 million.

Apart from this, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million for participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This means that the Participating Member Associations will get at least $10.5 million each.

The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the round of 32. The eight best third-placed teams will join them in the round of 32, which will mark the start of the knockout stages.

This is a significant difference from the previous format, wherein 32 teams competed in the FIFA World Cup. Back then, teams were divided into eight groups of four, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the round of 16, which marked the start of the knockout stages.

“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way. This is one more example of how FIFA's resources are reinvested back into the game,” Infantino said in April.

Argentina are the defending champions of the FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Co having beaten France 4-2 on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final. The reigning champions are in Group J, along with Algeria, Austria and tournament debutants Jordan.