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FIFA World Cup 2026 prizes: Lionel Messi misses out; Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, Cubarsi, Unai Simon take honours - full list

The Spain trio of Rodri, Pau Cubarsi and Unai Simon and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe swept away all the awards at the FIFA World Cup 2026, leaving no space for Lionel Messi. Spain defeated Argentina in the final to list the trophy.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jul 2026, 07:20 AM IST
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France's Kylian Mbappe scored 10 goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to win Golden Boot.
France's Kylian Mbappe scored 10 goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to win Golden Boot. (AP Photo)
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Lionel Messi missed out on the Golden Ball award after the Argentine captain put on a pathetic show in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Spain on Monday in New Jersey. Instead the Golden Ball went to Spain midfielder Rodri. Messi also missed the Golden Boot, which went to France's Kylian Mbappe for the second consecutive time.

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The Golden Ball is given to the tournament's Best Player, selected by a jury of journalists and experts. Messi was hoping to win a record-extending third Golden Ball, adding to his 2014 and 2022 honors. He’s already the only player to win the award multiple times since it was first given in 1978.

Also Read | Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina fall short in World Cup final

However, the Golden Ball went to Rodri, who led Spain to their second World Cup title after the Manchester City star was sidelined for eight months because of a knee surgery. The Golden Glove went to Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon while teammate Pau Cubarsí won the Best Young Player Award, beating out fellow 19-year-old teammate Lamine Yamal.

Why Rodri was given the Golden Ball?

Despite having no goals or assists, Rodri was critical in Spain's possession-heavy style of play and completed 753 passes - which is more than anyone - with 94% accuracy. He was involved in 1,803 plays, according to FIFA stats, nearly 200 more than anyone else in this World Cup.

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Rodri became just the 11th man to win the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or — the biggest individual award in football - which he won in 2024 when Spain won the European title. Messi was given the Silver Ball while France's Kylian Mbappe got the Bronze Ball.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe pips Lionel Messi

Under the goalpost, Simón set a record with his seven shutouts in the tournament, allowing just one goal in eight games. Cubarsí, the Barcelona defender, helped anchor Spain's record-setting defensive effort and had the most completed passes in the final.

Kylian Mbappe topples Lionel Messi

Following his 10 goals against England, Mbappe gave Messi a mountain to climb. For Messi to go atop the Golden Boot standings, the Argentine needed to score a hattrick in the final. At the end, Messi ended up with eight goals and four assists. In 2022, Mbappe had pipped Messi by just a single goal for the Golden Boot award.

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Both Messi and Mbappé had eight goals through the semifinals, but Messi owned the tiebreaker with one more assist. with this 10 goals, Mbappe became the first player after Germany great Gerd Muller in 1970 to score in double digits in a single edition of the World Cup.

Full list of FiFA World Cup 2026 awards

WinnerSpain
Runners-upArgentina
Golden BootKylian Mbappe (France)
Golden BallRodri (Spain)
Golden GloveUnai Simon (Spain)
Best Young PlayerPau Cubarsi (Spain)
Fairplay AwardNetherlands
Also Read | Spain vs Argentina match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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