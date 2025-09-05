FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier matches this week: Brazil VS Chile, Netherlands vs Poland and more

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil, will face Chile at CONMEBOL on September 5 in a World Cup 2026 qualifier match. The match will begin at 1:30 pm GMT.
Also, the Netherlands will clash with Poland, and Slovakia will face four-time title winners Germany on Friday at UEFA, and the match will begin at 6.45 pm GMT.
In addition, two-time FIFA World Cup winners, France, will face Ukraine at UEFA and the match will begin .45 pm GMT on September 6. Denmark and Scotland's match will be played at the same time too.
Qualified nations: USA, Mexico and Canada (as co-hosts).
Bermuda vs. Jamaica - 6:00 p.m. ET
Trinidad vs. Curaçao - 8:00 p.m. ET
Haiti vs. Honduras - 8:00 p.m. ET
Nicaragua vs. Costa Rica - 10:00 p.m. ET
CONMEBOL nations (South American nations): 6 spots
Qualified teams: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay,
Argentina vs Venezuela (23:30 GMT)
Brazil vs Chile (01:30 Sep 5 GMT)
Slovenia vs. Sweden – 2:45 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Kosovo – 2:45 p.m. ET
Greece vs. Belarus – 2:45 p.m. ET
Denmark vs. Scotland – 2:45 p.m. ET
Iceland vs. Azerbaijan – 2:45 p.m. ET
Ukraine vs. France – 2:45 p.m. ET
Moldova vs. Israel – 2:45 p.m. ET
Italy vs. Estonia – 2:45 p.m. ET
Faroe Islands vs. Croatia – 2:45 p.m. ET
Montenegro vs. Czechia – 2:45 p.m. ET
Latvia vs Serbia (15:00 CET)
Armenia vs Portugal (18:00 CET)
England vs Andorra (18:00 CET)
Georgia vs Bulgaria (15:00 CET)
North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein (18:00 CET)
Lithuania vs Netherlands (20:45 or 18:00 CET)
Qualified teams: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia
Oman vs. Qatar - 12 p.m. ET
Indonesia vs. Saudi Arabia - 2 p.m. ET
UAE vs. Oman - 12 p.m. ET
Iraq vs. Indonesia - 2 p.m. ET
Qatar vs. UAE - 12 p.m. ET
Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq - 2 p.m. ET
For the Oceania region, New Zealand has qualified.
USA, Mexico, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Uzbekistan.
The 23rd edition of the world's biggest sporting event will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.