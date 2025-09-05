FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier matches this week: Brazil VS Chile, Netherlands vs Poland and more

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil, will face Chile at CONMEBOL on September 5 in a World Cup 2026 qualifier match. The match will begin at 1:30 pm GMT.

Also, the Netherlands will clash with Poland, and Slovakia will face four-time title winners Germany on Friday at UEFA, and the match will begin at 6.45 pm GMT.

In addition, two-time FIFA World Cup winners, France, will face Ukraine at UEFA and the match will begin .45 pm GMT on September 6. Denmark and Scotland's match will be played at the same time too.

Here's the schedule for upcoming matches this week: CONCACAF nations: Qualified nations: USA, Mexico and Canada (as co-hosts).

Upcoming matches on September 5: Bermuda vs. Jamaica - 6:00 p.m. ET

Trinidad vs. Curaçao - 8:00 p.m. ET

Haiti vs. Honduras - 8:00 p.m. ET

Nicaragua vs. Costa Rica - 10:00 p.m. ET

CONMEBOL nations (South American nations): 6 spots

Qualified teams: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay,

Upcoming matches on September 5: Argentina vs Venezuela (23:30 GMT)

Brazil vs Chile (01:30 Sep 5 GMT)

UEFA (16 spots): Upcoming matches on September 5: Slovenia vs. Sweden – 2:45 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Kosovo – 2:45 p.m. ET

Greece vs. Belarus – 2:45 p.m. ET

Denmark vs. Scotland – 2:45 p.m. ET

Iceland vs. Azerbaijan – 2:45 p.m. ET

Ukraine vs. France – 2:45 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Israel – 2:45 p.m. ET

Italy vs. Estonia – 2:45 p.m. ET

Faroe Islands vs. Croatia – 2:45 p.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Czechia – 2:45 p.m. ET

Upcoming matches on September 6: Latvia vs Serbia (15:00 CET)

Armenia vs Portugal (18:00 CET)

England vs Andorra (18:00 CET)

Upcoming matches on September 7: Georgia vs Bulgaria (15:00 CET)

North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein (18:00 CET)

Lithuania vs Netherlands (20:45 or 18:00 CET)

Asia qualifiers (8 spots) Qualified teams: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia

Upcoming matches on October 8: Oman vs. Qatar - 12 p.m. ET

Indonesia vs. Saudi Arabia - 2 p.m. ET

Upcoming matches on October 11: UAE vs. Oman - 12 p.m. ET

Iraq vs. Indonesia - 2 p.m. ET

Upcoming matches on October 14: Qatar vs. UAE - 12 p.m. ET

Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq - 2 p.m. ET

Oceania region: For the Oceania region, New Zealand has qualified.

FIFA World Cup 2026: All teams which secured their spots USA, Mexico, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Uzbekistan.