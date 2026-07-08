FIFA World Cup 2026: Quarter-final ticket prices nosedive after elimination of Portugal, USA

Ticket prices for one of the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have been reduced following the exits of Portugal and the USA. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal went down to Spain 1-0 in their round of 16 clash, whereas the USA too were knocked out following a 4-1 loss to Belgium.

Spain and Belgium will next lock horns in the quarter-final in Los Angeles on Friday. According to online marketplace TickPick, the get-in price for the Spain vs Belgium game has dropped from approximately $2,950 to $1,200 as of Tuesday.

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Portugal's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup also meant that Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career is now done and dusted. A quarter-final between Portugal and the United States would have witnessed one of the all-time legends, Cristiano Ronaldo, go up against the co-hosts in Los Angeles.

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Morocco vs France quarter-final the cheapest On the secondary market, the quarter-final between Morocco and France at the Boston Stadium in Massachusetts on Thursday is the least expensive game as of now.

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TickPick suggests that the get-in price of the tickets for this match is as low as $989. Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada in the last 16 clash, whereas France edged Paraguay 1-0 on the back of a penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

According to SeatPick, the average resale prices for the quarter-finals have gone down by 31.5 % in the past one or two days and by 50.4 % in the last three days.

The secondary market has also witnessed a surge in the number of tickets, with almost 49,500 tickets up for resale. This is a significant increase from the 28,300 tickets that were on sale at the start of the FIFA World Cup on 11 June.