FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals schedule: Full fixtures, IST timings, live streaming and all you need to know

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has approached the most thrilling stage, with the quarter-finals set to get underway on Thursday, 9 July. What started as a 48-team affair on 11 June has now come down to just eight teams, including defending champions Argentina, vying for the trophy.

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Apart from Argentina, Spain, France and Belgium have all qualified for the quarter-finals, whereas Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 to qualify for the last eight of the FIFA World Cup for the first ever time. England, led by Harry Kane, survived yet another scare to beat Mexico 3-2.

Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dreams with a 1-0 win over Portugal, whereas France and Belgium defeated Paraguay (1-0) and co-hosts the USA (4-1) respectively.

Argentina produced a valiant comeback to beat Egypt 3-2, while being 0-2 down in the second half. Switzerland were the last team to qualify for the quarter-finals after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties, following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

With legacy, pride, and a coveted spot in the semifinals on the line, the margins for error have completely vanished. Like in the previous rounds, fans can expect more drama and tactical masterclass as the eight qualified teams continue their quest for World Cup glory.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final details

Stage FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals Teams left 8 Matches in quarter-finals 4 Dates (IST) 10 July-12 July Live streaming in India Zee5 TV broadcast Unite8 channels as well as DD Sports channel

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals full schedule

Match Date in India IST Time Venue France vs Morocco 10 July 1.30 AM Boston Stadium, Massachusetts Spain vs Belgium 11 July 12.30 AM Los Angeles Stadium, California Norway vs England 12 July 2.30 AM Miami Stadium, Florida Argentina vs Switzerland 12 July 6.30 AM Kansas City Stadium, Missouri

How did teams qualify for quarter-finals?

Team qualified Round of 16 result Morocco Beat Canada 3-0 France Beat Paraguay 1-0 Norway Beat Brazil 2-1 England Beat Mexico 3-2 Spain Beat Portugal 1-0 Belgium Beat USA 4-1 Argentina Beat Egypt 3-2 Switzerland Beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties

Where to watch FIFA World Cup quarter-finals live in India? Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals live on the Unite8 Sports TV channels. The matches will also be broadcast on DD Sports.

Also Read | Paraguay senator reignites feud with Kylian Mbappé after FIFA World Cup 2026 row

As far as live streaming is concerned, the match can be streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

Fans can choose between a ₹799 quarterly plan (3 months) or a ₹1699 annual plan (1 year) to watch every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Match highlights will also be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Road to FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals

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Quarter-final Semi-final path France/Morocco Faces Spain/Belgium winner Spain/Belgium Faces France/Morocco winner Norway/England Faces Argentina/Switzerland winner Argentina/Switzerland Faces Norway/England winner

Key matches to watch France vs Morocco: This is a rematch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final, wherein France defeated Morocco 2-0. The African outfit will be looking to get revenge this time around and reach the semi-finals for a second successive time.

Spain vs Belgium: This match will witness a technical midfield battle. Spain will look to dominate possession, while Belgium's revamped midfield has become far more direct and aggressive under coach Rudi Garcia.

Also Read | Egypt coach, forward accuse FIFA of favouring Argentina after World Cup exit

Norway vs England: An in-form Erling Haaland will lead Norway's attack against an England side led by Harry Kane. Harry Kane has been England's main player, having scored both of their goals against DR Congo in the round of 32 to script a 2-1 comeback win.

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Argentina vs Switzerland: Argentina had to overcome a scare against Egypt before beating them 3-2. They face a Switzerland side who have qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

FIFA World Cup knockout rules

The knockout rules for the FIFA World Cup are simple. The team with the most goals at the end of 90 minutes will qualify for the semi-finals.

Should the scores be level after 90 minutes, an extra time of 30 minutes (15-minute halves) will follow. And if the scores are still level, then a penalty shootout will take place, with the winners of the shootout entering the semi-finals.

Also Read | What happened in Argentina vs Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash?

FAQs When are FIFA World Cup quarter-finals? The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals will take place from 9 July to 11 July (10 July to 12 July in India).

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What are the FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixtures? France will take on Morocco in the first quarter-final on 9 July, and that will be followed by Spain vs Belgium on 10 July. On 11 July, Norway will lock horns with England and Argentina will take on Switzerland.

What time is France vs Morocco in India? The France vs Morocco match will kick off at 1.30 AM IST on 10 July in India.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup live streaming in India? Fans can stream the FIFA World Cup matches on the Zee5 app and website.

Who will Argentina face in quarter-finals? Argentina will take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Who will England face in quarter-finals? England will take on Norway in the quarter-finals.

When are the semi-finals? The semi-finals will take place on 14 and 15 July (15 and 16 July in India).

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