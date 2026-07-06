FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal brackets: Norway, France, England ease into last 8; check complete schedule, date, time

England defeated Mexico in a five-goal thriller while Brazil were handed a shock loss at the hands of Norway as the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal line-up takes shape on Monday. After France and Morocco made their way into the last eight a day earlier, England kept their dreams alive for a second World Cup after 60 years, Norway went ahead this far for the first time.

At Estadio Azteca, Mexico certainly had the home advantage and an opportunity to make its deepest run in the FIFA World Cup, but El Tri let it slip away. Playing at altitude with the passionate backing of more than 80,000 fans, and with a man advantage for most of the second half, Mexico scored twice but could never equalize and lost 3-2.

Mexico hadn't conceded a goal in its first four World Cup matches but had no answer for Jude Bellingham, who scored twice in a 99-second span in the first half. Harry Kane added the third nail in the coffin in the second spot.

While Mexico made a step forward from their group-stage exit in Qatar in 2022, the defeat leads a bitter taste for Mexico fans who were hoping to see their country's first last 8 appearance since 1986, when it last hosted the World Cup. Mexico are eliminated in the round of 16 eight times since then.

It was Mexico's third competitive loss at Azteca, which opened in 1966, after a pair of 2-1 defeats in World Cup qualifiers, to Costa Rica in 2001 and to Honduras in 2013. With this win, England will now take on Erling Haaland's Norway for a place in the semifinals.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal schedule

Stage Matches Date Time (IST) Venue Quarterfinal 1 France vs Morocco July 10 1:30 AM Boston Stadium Quarterfinal 2 Winner Portugal/Spain vs Winner USA/Belgium July 11 12:30 AM Los Angeles Stadium Quarterfinal 3 Norway vs England July 12 12:30 AM Miami Stadium Quarterfinal 4 Winner Argentina/Egypt vs Winner Switzerland/Colombia July 12 1:00 AM Kansas City Stadium Semifinal 1 Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 July 15 4:30 AM Dallas Stadium Semifinal 2 Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 July 16 4:30 AM Atlanta Stadium Third-Place Playoff Runner-up SF1 vs Runner-up SF2 July 19 12:30 AM Miami Stadium Grand Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 July 20 4:30 AM New York New Jersey Stadium

With two match-ups already in place, the final two quarterfinal line-ups will be determined on Tuesday when Lionel Messi's Argentina take Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Kansas. The Argentina vs Egypt winner will face the victorious team from the Switzerland vs Colombia.

Having already revealed that 2026 edition is his last World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo would be hoping to go deep as he and Portugal can as they face Spain in one of the most highly-anticipated encounters. The winners will face either USA or Belgium in the last 8.

Earlier on the day, Brazil were undone by a Haaland brace as the five time champions go home having massively underachieved. The global powerhouse had their streak of quarterfinal appearances at the tournament end at eight, losing before that stage for the first time since 1990.

It was Brazil's seventh consecutive loss to European opponents in the knockout round at the World Cup, dating to beating Germany in the 2002 final. The absence of injured midfielder Lucas Paquetá did not help.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match results

Team 1 Score Team 2 Time (IST) Date (IST) Canada 0-3 Morocco Finished July 5 Paraguay 0-1 France Finished July 5 Brazil 1-2 Norway Finished July 6 Mexico 2-3 England Finished July 6 Portugal vs Spain 12:30 AM July 7 USA vs Belgium 5:30 AM July 7 Argentina vs Egypt 9:30 PM July 7 Switzerland vs Colombia 1:30 AM July 8 Updated till Mexico vs England on July 6.