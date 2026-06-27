FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 complete schedule: Date, time in IST, venues & everything you need to know

The round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will start on June 29. According to the format, the top two teams from each of 12 groups will directly make it to the round of 32 along with eight best third-placed nations.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Jun 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Cabo Verde players celebrate after their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts qualification in Houston.
Cabo Verde players celebrate after their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts qualification in Houston.(AFP)

The Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has almost taken shape as the penultimate round of group stage encounters concluded on Saturday across United States and Mexico. Out of the 48 nations who started the tournament, 24 teams have already booked their places in the knockouts.

Out of the 24 teams, 18 nations have found their match-ups for the round of 32 while others are awaiting their opponents. The final six games across Groups J, K and L on June 28 will finalise the complete schedule.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on June 27: Cabo Verde secure knockouts berth

The highlight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far has been the rise of debutants Cabo Verde, who became the first team after Chile in 1998, to qualify for the knockouts with three draws in group stages. Cabo Verde drew against heavyweights Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Cabo Verde will write another chapter in history as they will be taking on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the round of 32. Egpyt also made their knockouts entry for the first time in the history of the tournament. Uruguay's group stage exit is one of the major sad stories at this World Cup.

Also Read | Why Fernando Muslera is making headlines after Spain vs Uruguay clash?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 full schedule

DateRound of 32 MatchesTime (IST)Venue
June 29South Africa vs Canada12:30 AMLos Angeles
June 29Brazil vs Japan 10:30 PMHouston
June 30Germany vs Paraguay2:00 AMFoxborough
June 30Netherlands vs Morocco6:30 AMGuadalajara
June 30Cote d’Ivoire vs Norway10.30 PMArlington
July 1France vs Sweden 2:30 AMNew Jersey
July 1Mexico vs C3/E36:30 AMMexico City
July 1Group L winners vs E3/H3/I3/J3/K39:30 PMAtlanta
July 2Belgium vs A3/I3/J31.30 AMSeattle
July 2United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina5.30 AMSanta Clara
July 3Spain vs Group J runners-up12:30 AMLos Angeles
July 3Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up4:30 AMToronto
July 3Switzerland vs G3/J38:30 AMVancouver
July 3Australia vs Egypt11:30 PMArlington
July 4Argentina vs Cabo Verde3.30 PMMiami
July 4Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team7:00 AMKansas City

Group stage final day match-ups

On the final day of the group stage, heavyweights like England and Portugal will find their opposition in the next round. While England take on minnows Panama, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on already-qualified Colombia for a table top finish in Group K.

2018 finalists Croatia are lying third in Group L. Ghana and England have already qualified from the group. A point will be enough for Croatia against Ghana to secure their spot in the last 32 as one of eight best third-placed sides. Argentina will be taking on Jordan in a dead rubber.

Also Read | History at Houston! Cabo Verde secure first-ever World Cup knockouts berth

DR Congo will be aiming for a spot in the next round, as they take on debutants Uzbekistan. The winners of the round of 32 matches will further progress to the round of 16, and then to quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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