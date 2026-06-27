FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 complete schedule: Date, time in IST, venues & everything you need to know

The Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has almost taken shape as the penultimate round of group stage encounters concluded on Saturday across United States and Mexico. Out of the 48 nations who started the tournament, 24 teams have already booked their places in the knockouts.
Out of the 24 teams, 18 nations have found their match-ups for the round of 32 while others are awaiting their opponents. The final six games across Groups J, K and L on June 28 will finalise the complete schedule.
The highlight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far has been the rise of debutants Cabo Verde, who became the first team after Chile in 1998, to qualify for the knockouts with three draws in group stages. Cabo Verde drew against heavyweights Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Cabo Verde will write another chapter in history as they will be taking on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the round of 32. Egpyt also made their knockouts entry for the first time in the history of the tournament. Uruguay's group stage exit is one of the major sad stories at this World Cup.
|Date
|Round of 32 Matches
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 29
|South Africa vs Canada
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles
|June 29
|Brazil vs Japan
|10:30 PM
|Houston
|June 30
|Germany vs Paraguay
|2:00 AM
|Foxborough
|June 30
|Netherlands vs Morocco
|6:30 AM
|Guadalajara
|June 30
|Cote d’Ivoire vs Norway
|10.30 PM
|Arlington
|July 1
|France vs Sweden
|2:30 AM
|New Jersey
|July 1
|Mexico vs C3/E3
|6:30 AM
|Mexico City
|July 1
|Group L winners vs E3/H3/I3/J3/K3
|9:30 PM
|Atlanta
|July 2
|Belgium vs A3/I3/J3
|1.30 AM
|Seattle
|July 2
|United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|5.30 AM
|Santa Clara
|July 3
|Spain vs Group J runners-up
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles
|July 3
|Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up
|4:30 AM
|Toronto
|July 3
|Switzerland vs G3/J3
|8:30 AM
|Vancouver
|July 3
|Australia vs Egypt
|11:30 PM
|Arlington
|July 4
|Argentina vs Cabo Verde
|3.30 PM
|Miami
|July 4
|Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|7:00 AM
|Kansas City
On the final day of the group stage, heavyweights like England and Portugal will find their opposition in the next round. While England take on minnows Panama, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on already-qualified Colombia for a table top finish in Group K.
2018 finalists Croatia are lying third in Group L. Ghana and England have already qualified from the group. A point will be enough for Croatia against Ghana to secure their spot in the last 32 as one of eight best third-placed sides. Argentina will be taking on Jordan in a dead rubber.
DR Congo will be aiming for a spot in the next round, as they take on debutants Uzbekistan. The winners of the round of 32 matches will further progress to the round of 16, and then to quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.