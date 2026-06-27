FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 complete schedule: Date, time in IST, venues & everything you need to know

The Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has almost taken shape as the penultimate round of group stage encounters concluded on Saturday across United States and Mexico. Out of the 48 nations who started the tournament, 24 teams have already booked their places in the knockouts.

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Out of the 24 teams, 18 nations have found their match-ups for the round of 32 while others are awaiting their opponents. The final six games across Groups J, K and L on June 28 will finalise the complete schedule.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on June 27: Cabo Verde secure knockouts berth

The highlight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far has been the rise of debutants Cabo Verde, who became the first team after Chile in 1998, to qualify for the knockouts with three draws in group stages. Cabo Verde drew against heavyweights Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Cabo Verde will write another chapter in history as they will be taking on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the round of 32. Egpyt also made their knockouts entry for the first time in the history of the tournament. Uruguay's group stage exit is one of the major sad stories at this World Cup.

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Also Read | Why Fernando Muslera is making headlines after Spain vs Uruguay clash?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 full schedule

Date Round of 32 Matches Time (IST) Venue June 29 South Africa vs Canada 12:30 AM Los Angeles June 29 Brazil vs Japan 10:30 PM Houston June 30 Germany vs Paraguay 2:00 AM Foxborough June 30 Netherlands vs Morocco 6:30 AM Guadalajara June 30 Cote d’Ivoire vs Norway 10.30 PM Arlington July 1 France vs Sweden 2:30 AM New Jersey July 1 Mexico vs C3/E3 6:30 AM Mexico City July 1 Group L winners vs E3/H3/I3/J3/K3 9:30 PM Atlanta July 2 Belgium vs A3/I3/J3 1.30 AM Seattle July 2 United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 5.30 AM Santa Clara July 3 Spain vs Group J runners-up 12:30 AM Los Angeles July 3 Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up 4:30 AM Toronto July 3 Switzerland vs G3/J3 8:30 AM Vancouver July 3 Australia vs Egypt 11:30 PM Arlington July 4 Argentina vs Cabo Verde 3.30 PM Miami July 4 Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team 7:00 AM Kansas City

Group stage final day match-ups On the final day of the group stage, heavyweights like England and Portugal will find their opposition in the next round. While England take on minnows Panama, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on already-qualified Colombia for a table top finish in Group K.

2018 finalists Croatia are lying third in Group L. Ghana and England have already qualified from the group. A point will be enough for Croatia against Ghana to secure their spot in the last 32 as one of eight best third-placed sides. Argentina will be taking on Jordan in a dead rubber.

DR Congo will be aiming for a spot in the next round, as they take on debutants Uzbekistan. The winners of the round of 32 matches will further progress to the round of 16, and then to quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in