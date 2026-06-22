FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 qualification criteria: What the third-placed teams need to keep in mind? Complete rules

The qualification of best third-placed teams in the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup returned after 32 years in the 2026 edition. The last time third-placed teams qualified for the knockouts stages was back in 1994 where 16 teams made it to the knockouts from a field of 24. The practice was discontinued from the next edition as the World Cup expanded to 32 teams.

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With the FIFA expanding the World Cup to 48 teams, the qualification of third-placed teams once again came back into equation. While 24 teams will directly qualify for the round of 32 by finishing in the top two in the group stages, the eight best third-placed teams will follow them.

The third-placed teams will have to wait until June 28 - the last day of the group stage matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, making it more nervous for the teams and the fans around the world.

Netherlands' Brian Brobbey vies for the ball with Sweden's Victor Lindelof, left, during the FIFA World Cup Group F match.

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Points scored in the group stages are the first criteria for the eight third-placed teams. But there are going to be several teams tied on points.

Determination of 8 best third-placed teams Greatest number of points obtained in all group matches. If the teams are tied on points, then the goal difference will be taken into account. In case of a tie in goal difference, the number of goals scored in the group stages will be taken into consideration. The third tie-breaker is the fairplay score. The fairplay score will be determined by the number of red or yellow cards a team have received in the group stages. A red card will certainly impact a team's fairplay score more than a yellow card. If the fairplay score ends in a tie, the recent FIFA Rankings will be final criteria for qualification in the round of 32.

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Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: 5 records that could be broken in next few games

Determination of team conduct score Yellow card: minus 1 point

Indirect red card (as a result of two yellow cards): minus 3 points

Direct red card: minus 4 points

Yellow card and direct red card: minus 5 points Did any third-placed team lift the trophy? Notably, no third-placed team in the group stage has ever won the World Cup. Argentina and Italy came closest to winning the World Cup after coming third in their respective groups in 1990 and 1994 respectively. Argentina qualified for the knockouts in both 1990 and 1994 World Cups as the best third-placed team.

Both Argentina and Italy lost in the finals of 1990 and 1994 editions of the World Cup. But in European Championships and African Cup of Nations (AFCON), teams went to lift the trophy after finishing third in group stages.

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In Euro 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal finished third in the group stages after three draws to only advance on goal difference. They defeated France 1-0 in the final. In 2023 AFCON, hosts Ivory Coast were on the brink of elimination before qualifying for the knockouts as the fourth third-placed team and eventually went on to lift the trophy.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in