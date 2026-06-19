FIFA World Cup 2026 row: Iran to file complaint with FIFA over US travel restrictions

Political tensions surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup have spilt onto the football pitch after Iran accused tournament organisers of imposing unfair travel restrictions on its national team.

The Iranian football federation will file a complaint with FIFA regarding the team's travel restrictions during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to reports. IFA has claimed the restrictions have disrupted the team’s preparations ahead of its crucial group-stage clash against Belgium in Los Angeles.

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Iran, whose base camp is in Tijuana, Mexico, had hoped to fly back to the United States two days before its next Group G fixture against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The controversy over Iran’s travel restrictions comes amid continuing political tensions between the United States and Iran, adding another layer of complexity to the tournament.

Iran's request denied However, according to a spokesperson for the Iranian Football Federation, that request was denied.

“Despite having submitted its preparation schedule for the tournament well in advance, Iran’s national football team has once again encountered restrictions imposed by the organisers, affecting the implementation of its technical staff’s plans,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

"Given that the game will be played at 12:00 PM local time in Los Angeles (1900 GMT), the Football Federation of Iran requested that the team be allowed to travel to Los Angeles two days before the match."

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It said the aim of its request was to allow players "to adapt to the match conditions, complete their final training session, and finalise preparations".

"Despite the technical reasons presented by the federation, the request was once again denied," the spokesperson added.

Iran had played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June. However, the entire Iranian squad was forced to leave the United States just minutes after the match against the All Whites, meaning that the team's overnight recovery session had to be cancelled.

The US administration has pushed back against the Iranian claims.

Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, said on Monday that Iran had been informed in advance that they would only be allowed to enter the United States on the day before the game.

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"The team will be allowed to come in, match day minus one, so the day before the match," Giuliani told CBS News.

“They'll be asked to leave the day that the match wraps up, so the evening of the match. And they'll be able to do that again in Los Angeles.”

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He added that the procedure would be the same for Iran's final FIFA World Cup group game against Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

Iran had a troubled buildup to the World Cup due to the war in the Middle East.

It switched its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana on the US-Mexico border shortly before the tournament began and says up to 15 team officials have been refused visas to enter the United States.

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Iran is second in Group G standings with 1 point from the opening match. In fact, all the other teams in the group—New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt also have a point each. Belgium and Egypt played out a 1-1 draw in Seattle on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)