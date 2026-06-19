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FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Morocco — When and where to watch live, team news, prediction

FIFA World Cup 2026: A win for Scotland against Morocco will take them to the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Scotland has never qualified for the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup.

PN Vishnu
Published19 Jun 2026, 06:28 PM IST
According to Opta, Morocco are favourites to beat Scotland in their FIFA World Cup Group C clash.
According to Opta, Morocco are favourites to beat Scotland in their FIFA World Cup Group C clash. (Getty Images via AFP)
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Scotland is just one win away from securing their place in the round of 32 stage in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and it hopes to do so by beating Morocco in Boston on Friday.

Scotland is coming to this match on the back of a 1-0 win over Haiti last week. Scotland, who have played eight FIFA World Cups prior to this, have never qualified for the knockout stages so far.

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Friday will be their first golden opportunity to do so, and even if they lose, they won't be all done and dusted as eight of the best third-placed teams too get spots in the round of 32.

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Morocco, on the other hand, is in second place with one point after having played out a draw against Brazil. While a win over Scotland won't secure their spot in the round of 32, it will certainly keep their hopes alive.

Scotland vs Morocco match details

 

 

MatchGroup C
DateJune 20 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time3:30 AM IST
StadiumBoston Stadium, Massachusetts
RefereeIlgis Tantashev

Scotland vs Morocco head-to-head

Scotland and Morocco have met only once before the upcoming match. That was at the group stage of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. The match took place in Saint-Étienne, and Morocco won 3-0.

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Salaheddine Bassir scored a brace, and Abdeljalil Hadda netted the third goal as the African side prevailed over the European outfit.

Matches1
Scotland won0
Morocco won1
Draw0
Last meeting Morocco defeated Scotland at the 1998 FIFA World Cup (Group stage)
Last meeting at FIFA World CupMorocco defeated Scotland at the 1998 FIFA World Cup (Group stage)

Scotland vs Morocco team news

Scotland: Their major concern is the fitness of defender Scott McKenna, who missed the team's training session ahead of the Morocco game due to a calf injury.

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McKenna had also missed Scotland's 1-0 win over Haiti last week, and Grant Hanley came on as a substitute. Once again, with McKenna uncertain, Hanley could keep his place in the starting XI.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou had picked up a minor knock in Morocco's 1-1 draw against Brazil, but is expected to start against the Scots.

Apart from that, the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists have no major injury concerns and are expected to retain the starting XI that faced Brazil.

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Scotland vs Morocco Prediction

According to Opta's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Morocco holds the advantage over Scotland. They have a 54.9 % chance of beating Scotland, who have only a 20.1 % chanceof getting the better of their opponents. The draw prediction is 25.1 %.

Where to watch Scotland vs Morocco on live TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Scotland vs Morocco: Possible starting lineups

Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn; Shankland, Adams.

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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