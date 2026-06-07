FIFA World Cup 2026: Setback for Argentina? Defender Leonardo Balerdi bows out due to calf injury

Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi will miss the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup due to a calf injury.

“Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle ​injury in ‌the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be ‌part of the squad ​that will play the World Cup,” the defending champions said in a statement.

“Hang in there, stay strong, and ‌get well soon," Argentina added.

Leonardo Balerdi played seven matches for Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, including three starts. Overall, the 27-year-old has earned 11 caps for Argentina.

This would have been Leonardo Balerdi's maiden FIFA World Cup campaign. Balerdi was a regular starter for Marseille, playing 26 games for them in Ligue 1. Overall, he played 36 matches in the 2025-26 season, and scored one goal and assisted another.

Argentina have not announced a replacement yet for the defender, but even with Balerdi out of the World Cup, La Albiceleste have a depth of centre-back options. Those options include players like Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Facundo Medina.

Marcos Senesi among possible replacement players Bournemouth's Marcos Senesei is among the possible replacement players for Leonardo Balerdi at the FIFA World Cup.

Senesei, too, was a regular starter for Bournemouth and played 39 matches in the 2025-26 season while assisting five times.

All five of his assists came in the English Premier League. Senesei played a crucial role in helping Bournemouth return to European football, wherein they will play in the 2026-27 season of the UEFA Europa League.

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The Cherries finished sixth in the recently-concluded Premier League season with 57 points from 38 matches.

Argentina, who are in Group J, will begin their FIFA World Cup title defence with a match against Algeria in Kansas on 16 June. They will then face Austria in Dallas on 22 June before taking on tournament debutants Jordan at the same venue five days later.

In their latest pre-World Cup warm-up match, Lisandro Martinez scored one goal and assisted another as Argentina beat Honduras 2-0 in Texas on Saturday. Lionel Messi started on the bench and eventually did not play.

Why Lionel Messi didn't play against Honduras Lionel Messi did not play against Honduras as the former Barcelona star is currently recovering from a muscle strain. “Leo ⁠is doing well; he’s already trained with the group for part of the session, and that’s significant. He’s no longer training ​separately,” Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni had said at a press conference ahead of the friendly match against Honduras.

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“He is improving a lot and could even take part in one of the (warm-up) matches for a few ‌minutes. We’ll see whether it’s this one or ​the next, but he’s much better, and that gives us peace of mind,” he added.