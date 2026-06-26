FIFA World Cup 2026 sets record attendance of 3,605,357, beating 1994 WC tally

FIFA World Cup 2026 has set a new benchmark by becoming the most-attended edition in the tournament's history, according to football's global governing body.

FIFA, in a statement today, said that the ongoing World Cup has seen an attendance of 3,605,357, breaking the record set by the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the last time the tournament was held in the United States.

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, is co-hosting the 48-team tournament that began on 11 June. The final will take place in New Jersey on 19 July.

"Fifty-six matches in, FIFA World Cup 2026 has already broken the aggregate attendance record for a FIFA World Cup at any stage - the previous record was 3,587,538 at USA 1994,” FIFA said in its statement.

How Ecuador defeated Germany In Group E, Ecuador produced one of the biggest upsets by defeating four-time champions Germany 2-1 at the New York New Jersey Stadium to secure qualification for the Round of 32.

Germany made a flying start and took the lead inside two minutes through Leroy Sane, who finished clinically from a Florian Wirtz assist.

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The goal stood after a VAR check despite Ecuador's protests over a possible foul in the build-up involving Aleksandar Pavlovic and Pedro Vite. Notably, the strike at the 1.49th minute went down as the second-fastest goal in Germany's World Cup history.

Ecuador responded strongly and restored parity in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo struck a powerful long-range effort that beat Manuel Neuer. The match remained level at 1-1 at half-time, with Ecuador growing in confidence and matching Germany's intensity through aggressive pressing and quick transitions.

The decisive moment came in the 77th minute from a corner, when Kevin Rodriguez won an aerial duel, and Gonzalo Plata reacted quickest to poke home from close range. Despite sustained pressure from Germany in the closing stages and seven minutes of added time, Ecuador defended resolutely to protect their lead.

The result sealed Ecuador's place in the knockout stage, marking only their second-ever progression from a World Cup group, matching their 2006 achievement.

FIFA World Cup 2026, with 48 teams competing for the very first time, got underway in Mexico on 11 June with the co-hosts facing South Africa in the opener. Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 on the back of goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez.