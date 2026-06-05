FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira, Burna Boy to headline opening ceremony ahead of Mexico vs South Africa match

Colombian pop star Shakira will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico on 11 June.

Shakira will perform the official song Dai Dai alongside Nigerian songwriter Burna Boy at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City ahead of Mexico's opening clash against South Africa.

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Several other stars, including Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and South African singer-songwriter Tyla, will also perform at the opening ceremony in Mexico.

Opening ceremony in each of the host countries There will be an opening ceremony in each host country of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ahead of Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday (12 June), Canadian singer-songwriters Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will perform. Nora Fatehi, a Canadian-born Bollywood actress and singer, will also perform in Toronto ahead of Canada’s World Cup opener.

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And ahead of the USA's opening match against Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday, singer-songwriter Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform at the opening ceremony.

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup final will also feature a Super Bowl-like halftime show headlined by Shakira, Madonna and BTS. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is scheduled to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July.

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FIFA has said that the proceeds from the halftime show will help the Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million to help children get access to education and football. However, this move has drawn criticism from a few fans on social media.

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One fan questioned Madonna's performance at the FIFA World Cup due to her age. The user felt that younger artists should have been given an opportunity to perform. "Madonna’s a bot in the past isn’t show? Who wants a half-time show anyway? [sic]”, the user wrote.

Another fan aimed a shot at BTS, saying: “Them trying to sneak in BTS with these talented ppl like we would notice [sic].”

Another fan even questioned why Shakira was part of the half-time show. Shakira is famous for her iconic song Waka Waka from the 2010 FIFA World Cup. “Shakira again? She did this with JLo at the Super Bowl [sic],” the fan wrote.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament is set to be the biggest-ever in terms of the number of teams. A record number of 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four each, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the round of 32. The eight best third-placed teams will then join them in the round of 32, which will mark the start of the knockout stages.