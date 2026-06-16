FIFA World Cup 2026: Shaun Evans cleared after alleged neo-Nazi gesture row; all you need to know

FIFA has cleared Australian video review official Shaun Evans of any misconduct after he was accused of making a hand gesture resembling a neo-Nazi symbol during the 2026 World Cup. The decision came after a swift investigation by the sport’s independent disciplinary committee.

Incident unfolds during Germany’s opening win The controversy began during Germany’s 7-1 thrashing of Curacao in the tournament’s Group E opener. Cameras inside the video assistant referee (VAR) hub in Dallas briefly captured Evans, who was working his first match of the competition. He appeared to form a circle with his thumb and index finger on his right hand while seated in the review booth.

The gesture, which some interpreted as an inverted “OK” sign, has been flagged as a hate symbol by groups tracking far-right extremism since 2019. The moment quickly spread online, drawing sharp criticism from anti-discrimination campaigners.

Fare network calls for immediate removal FIFA’s official partner for monitoring racism and discrimination, the Fare network, reacted strongly. It described the gesture as a “neo-Nazi” symbol and demanded that Evans be removed from the tournament at once.

“Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles,” Fare said in a statement. “Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup.”

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Shaun Evans gives his explanation Shaun Evans moved quickly to address the allegations. In a public statement, he denied any deliberate intent.

“I did not intentionally make a hand gesture or symbol to communicate a message, affiliation, game or belief of any kind,” Evans said.

He offered a simple explanation for what happened: “The only explanation I can offer is that the movement was an involuntary, subconscious twitch and I was unaware I had done it at the time. Images taken later during the match showed that I repeated this movement many times while holding a pen between my fingers.”

Evans added that officiating at the World Cup remains the biggest honour of his career and that he looked forward to continuing his duties.

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FIFA clears Evans of any breach FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee reviewed the footage, Shaun Evans’ statement, and surrounding context. It found no evidence that he had breached the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The committee noted his explanation and accepted that the movement was not a deliberate act.