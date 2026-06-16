FIFA World Cup 2026: Shaun Evans cleared after alleged neo-Nazi gesture row; all you need to know

FIFA has cleared Australian video review official Shaun Evans of any misconduct after he was accused of making a hand gesture resembling a neo-Nazi symbol during the 2026 World Cup. The decision came after a swift investigation by the sport’s independent disciplinary committee.

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Incident unfolds during Germany’s opening win The controversy began during Germany’s 7-1 thrashing of Curacao in the tournament’s Group E opener. Cameras inside the video assistant referee (VAR) hub in Dallas briefly captured Evans, who was working his first match of the competition. He appeared to form a circle with his thumb and index finger on his right hand while seated in the review booth.

The gesture, which some interpreted as an inverted “OK” sign, has been flagged as a hate symbol by groups tracking far-right extremism since 2019. The moment quickly spread online, drawing sharp criticism from anti-discrimination campaigners.

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Fare network calls for immediate removal FIFA’s official partner for monitoring racism and discrimination, the Fare network, reacted strongly. It described the gesture as a “neo-Nazi” symbol and demanded that Evans be removed from the tournament at once.

“Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles,” Fare said in a statement. “Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup.”

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Shaun Evans gives his explanation Shaun Evans moved quickly to address the allegations. In a public statement, he denied any deliberate intent.

“I did not intentionally make a hand gesture or symbol to communicate a message, affiliation, game or belief of any kind,” Evans said.

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He offered a simple explanation for what happened: “The only explanation I can offer is that the movement was an involuntary, subconscious twitch and I was unaware I had done it at the time. Images taken later during the match showed that I repeated this movement many times while holding a pen between my fingers.”

Evans added that officiating at the World Cup remains the biggest honour of his career and that he looked forward to continuing his duties.

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FIFA clears Evans of any breach FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee reviewed the footage, Shaun Evans’ statement, and surrounding context. It found no evidence that he had breached the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The committee noted his explanation and accepted that the movement was not a deliberate act.

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As a result, Evans will continue working as part of the video review team for the remainder of the tournament. This marks his second World Cup appearance overall. The association also restated its firm opposition to racism, discrimination and extremist ideology of any kind.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.