FIFA World Cup 2026: Somali referee Omar Artan was barred from entering US over ‘terror links’, says official

The Donald Trump administration has said that the United States denied entry to Somali referee Omar Artan because he had alleged links with "members of terror organisations".

The Donald Trump administration has imposed strict immigration policies, including a travel ban on citizens of a dozen countries, including Somalia.

Omar Artan was set to become the first-ever referee from Somalia to officiate at the FIFA World Cup. It was earlier reported that Omar Artan was denied entry by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the United States due to "vetting concerns".

Omar Artan was named as Africa's top male referee of 2025 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The CB, without naming Artan, had said that a Somali international had landed at the Miami International Airport from Istanbul, but was denied entry to the United States.

US govt official on Omar Artan "Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered," the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country, full stop," the official added.

The Government of Somalia said that they worked hard and attempted to negotiate with FIFA and the United States to allow Omar Artan into the country. However, he was eventually barred from entering the country.

"His international ⁠achievements are a source of honour and pride for the Somali people," Somalia's Sports Ministry said in a statement as it defended Omar Artan.

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) too expressed disappointment, stating that Artan's appointment was a milestone for the country that was a result of dedication and hard work.

Former England striker and currently a football pundit, Ian Wright, termed the upcoming tournament as a "World Cup of chaos".

"Every few hours, it's another story about fans denied, player denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs. I'm laughing but it's not funny. It's actually not funny and something has to be said. The most expensive tickets ever, expensive accommodation, transport through the roof," he said on a video uploaded on his Instagram page.

"Is this how the hosts behave for the greatest game, the greatest tournament in the world? Are we not hearing more? Are we seeing how Qatar got dragged, are we not hearing more? Is this the spirit of football, really?

"I feel for the American fans who are desperate for this, how embarrassed they must be. How embarrassing for them this must be. This is a World Cup of chaos," he added.

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This is not the only controversy that has rocked the FIFA World Cup. The visas for players of the Iranian football team were severely delayed, whereas several officials and staff members are yet to receive their visas. Iran will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a match against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday.