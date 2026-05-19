FIFA World Cup 2026 complete squads: Full list of players announced so far, groupings & coaches of every single team

The clock is ticking as the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws near. Unlike the 32 teams in previous editions, for the first time in history a FIFA World Cup will see 48 teams compete for the coveted trophy as over 1000 footballers will be donning their national jerseys at the global event in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on June 11 and will be jointly hosted by 16 cities - 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.. The final will be played on July 19. Bosnia and Herzegovina were the first team to announce their full squad.
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Group A
Mexico: TBA
South Africa: TBA
South Korea: Goalkeepers: Song Bumkeun, Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seung-gyu;
Defenders: Jens Castrop, Lee Hanbeom, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Kim Minjae, Kim Moonhwan, Kim Taehyeon, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Cho Yumin;
Midfielders: Lee Donggyeong, Hwang Heechan, Yang Hyunjun, Hwang Inbeom, Lee Jaesung, Kim Jingyu, Eom Jisung, Bae Junho, Lee Kangin, Paik Seungho;
Forwards: Cho Guesung, Son Heungmin, Oh Hyeongyu,
Czechia (Czech Republic): TBA
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Group B
Canada: TBA
Bosnia-Herzegovina: Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislić, Osman Hadžikić;
Defenders: Sead Kolašinac, Amar Dedić, Nihad Mujakić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemović, Stjepan Radeljić, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Nidal Čelik;
Midfielders: Amir Hadžiahmetović, Ivan Šunjić, Ivan Bašić, Dženis Burnić, Ermin Mahmić, Benjamin Tahirović, Amar Memić, Armin Gigović;
Forwards: Kerim Alajbegović, Esmir Bajraktarević, Ermedin Demirović, Jovo Lukić, Samed Baždar, Haris Tabaković, Edin Džeko
Qatar: TBA
Switzerland: TBA
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Group C
Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton;
Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Léo Pereira, Bremer, Ibanez, Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos;
Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá;
Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior, Luiz Henrique, Neymar, Rayan
Morocco: TBA
Haiti: Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josué Duverger;
Defenders: Carlens Arcus, Wilguens Paugain, Duke Lacroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Keeto Thermoncy;
Midfielders: Leverton Pierre, Carl-Fred Sainthe, Jean-Jacques Danley, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Pierre Woodenski, Dominique Simon;
Forwards: Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Josué Casimir, Derrick Etienne, Wilson Isidor, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Yassin Fortune, Lenny Joseph
Scotland: TBA
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Group D
United States: TBA
Paraguay: TBA
Australia: TBA
Turkiye: TBA
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Group E
Germany: TBA
Curacao: Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch, Eloy Room;
Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer, Joshua Brenet, Roshon Van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Shurandy Sambo;
Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Kevin Felida, Ar'Jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin, Godfried Roemeratoe;
Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse, Tahith Chong, Kenji Gorré, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas, Jurgen Locadia, Jearl Margaritha.
Ivory Coast: Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont;
Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomandé, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo;
Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Mickaël Seri;
Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomandé, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi
Ecuador: TBA
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Group F
Netherlands: TBA
Japan: TBA
Sweden: TBA
Tunisia: TBA
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Group G
Belgium: TBA
Egypt: TBA
Iran: TBA
New Zealand: TBA
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Group H
Spain: TBA
Cape Verde: Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos;
Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares;
Midfielders, Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo
Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela
Saudi Arabia: TBA
Uruguay: TBA
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Group I
France: TBA
Senegal: TBA
Iraq: TBA
Norway: TBA
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Group J
Argentina: TBA
Algeria: TBA
Austria: Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele;
Defenders: David Affengruber, David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Marco Friedl, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Alexander Prass, Michael Svoboda;
Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Carney Chukwuemeka, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Romano Schmid, Alessandro Schopf, Nicolas Seiwald, Paul Wanner, Patrick Wimmer;
Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic
Jordan: TBA
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Group K
Portugal: TBA
Congo DR: Goalkeepers: Lionel Mpasi, Thimothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo;
Defenders: Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Joris Kayembe, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Dylan Batubinsika, Gédéon Kalulu;
Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Charles Pickel, Nathanael Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Meschack Elia, Gael Kakuta;
Forwards: Theo Bongonda, Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa
Uzbekistan: TBA
Colombia: TBA
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Group L
England: TBA
Croatia: TBA
Ghana: TBA
Panama: TBA
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|Groups
|Team
|Head Coach
|Group A
|Mexico
|Group A
|South Africa
|Hugo Broos
|Group A
|South Korea
|Hong Myungbo
|Group A
|Czechia
|Group B
|Canada
|Group B
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sergej Barbarez
|Group B
|Qatar
|Group B
|Switzerland
|Group C
|Brazil
|Carlo Ancelotti
|Group C
|Morocco
|Group C
|Haiti
|Sébastien Migné
|Group C
|Scotland
|Group D
|United States
|Group D
|Paraguay
|Group D
|Australia
|Group D
|Turkiye
|Group E
|Germany
|Group E
|Curacao
|Dick Advocaat
|Group E
|Ivory Coast
|Emerse Faé
|Group E
|Ecuador
|Group F
|Netherlands
|Group F
|Japan
|Group F
|Sweden
|Group F
|Tunisia
|Group G
|Belgium
|Group G
|Egypt
|Group G
|Iran
|Group G
|New Zealand
|Group H
|Spain
|Group H
|Cape Verde
|Group H
|Saudi Arabia
|Group H
|Uruguay
|Group I
|France
|Group I
|Senegal
|Group I
|Iraq
|Group I
|Norway
|Group J
|Argentina
|Group J
|Algeria
|Group J
|Austria
|Ralf Rangnick
|Group J
|Jordan
|Group K
|Portugal
|Group K
|Congo DR
|Sebastien Desabre
|Group K
|Uzbekistan
|Group K
|Colombia
|Group L
|England
|Group L
|Croatia
|Group L
|Ghana
|Group L
|Panama
Q. How many players are allowed in FIFA World Cup 2026 squads?
A: A maximum of 26 players and a minimum of 23 players can be named in the final squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including three goalkeepers.
Q. When will all FIFA World Cup 2026 squads be announced?
A. The deadline of all the teams to submit their final squads for the FIFA 2026 World Cup is June 1.
Q. Is Lionel Messi playing FIFA World Cup 2026?
A. Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's preliminary squad and is likely to be named in the final squad.
Q. Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing FIFA World Cup 2026?
A. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are yet to announce their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.
Q. Is Neymar included in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad?
A. Yes, Neymar has been named in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.
Q. Who is Brazil’s coach for FIFA World Cup 2026?
A. Carlo Ancelotti is Brazil’s head coach for FIFA World Cup 2026.
Q. Who is USA’s coach for FIFA World Cup 2026?
A. USA are yet to announce their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.
Q. Which group is Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026?
A. Argentina are in Group J along with Algeria, Austria, Jordan.
Q. Which group is Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026?
A. Brazil are in Group C along with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.
Q. Which group is India in FIFA World Cup 2026?
A. India have not qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026.
Q. Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?
A. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played in United States, Mexico and Canada.