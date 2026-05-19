FIFA World Cup 2026 complete squads: Full list of players announced so far, groupings & coaches of every single team

The clock is ticking as the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws near. Unlike the 32 teams in previous editions, for the first time in history a FIFA World Cup will see 48 teams compete for the coveted trophy as over 1000 footballers will be donning their national jerseys at the global event in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on June 11 and will be jointly hosted by 16 cities - 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.. The final will be played on July 19. Bosnia and Herzegovina were the first team to announce their full squad.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Groupings Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia (Czech Republic)

Group B: Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Congo DR, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama __________________________________________________________________________________

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2026 full squads Group A

Mexico: TBA

South Africa: TBA

South Korea: Goalkeepers: Song Bumkeun, Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seung-gyu;

Defenders: Jens Castrop, Lee Hanbeom, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Kim Minjae, Kim Moonhwan, Kim Taehyeon, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Cho Yumin;

Midfielders: Lee Donggyeong, Hwang Heechan, Yang Hyunjun, Hwang Inbeom, Lee Jaesung, Kim Jingyu, Eom Jisung, Bae Junho, Lee Kangin, Paik Seungho;

Forwards: Cho Guesung, Son Heungmin, Oh Hyeongyu,

Czechia (Czech Republic): TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group B

Canada: TBA

Bosnia-Herzegovina: Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislić, Osman Hadžikić;

Defenders: Sead Kolašinac, Amar Dedić, Nihad Mujakić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemović, Stjepan Radeljić, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Nidal Čelik;

Midfielders: Amir Hadžiahmetović, Ivan Šunjić, Ivan Bašić, Dženis Burnić, Ermin Mahmić, Benjamin Tahirović, Amar Memić, Armin Gigović;

Advertisement

Forwards: Kerim Alajbegović, Esmir Bajraktarević, Ermedin Demirović, Jovo Lukić, Samed Baždar, Haris Tabaković, Edin Džeko

Qatar: TBA

Switzerland: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group C

Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton;

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Léo Pereira, Bremer, Ibanez, Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos;

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá;

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior, Luiz Henrique, Neymar, Rayan

Morocco: TBA

Haiti: Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josué Duverger;

Defenders: Carlens Arcus, Wilguens Paugain, Duke Lacroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Keeto Thermoncy;

Midfielders: Leverton Pierre, Carl-Fred Sainthe, Jean-Jacques Danley, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Pierre Woodenski, Dominique Simon;

Forwards: Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Josué Casimir, Derrick Etienne, Wilson Isidor, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Yassin Fortune, Lenny Joseph

Advertisement

Scotland: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group D

United States: TBA

Paraguay: TBA

Australia: TBA

Turkiye: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group E

Germany: TBA

Curacao: Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch, Eloy Room;

Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer, Joshua Brenet, Roshon Van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Shurandy Sambo;

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Kevin Felida, Ar'Jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin, Godfried Roemeratoe;

Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse, Tahith Chong, Kenji Gorré, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas, Jurgen Locadia, Jearl Margaritha.

Ivory Coast: Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont;

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomandé, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo;

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Mickaël Seri;

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomandé, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

Advertisement

Ecuador: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group F

Netherlands: TBA

Japan: TBA

Sweden: TBA

Tunisia: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group G

Belgium: TBA

Egypt: TBA

Iran: TBA

New Zealand: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group H

Spain: TBA

Cape Verde: Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos;

Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares;

Midfielders, Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo

Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela

Saudi Arabia: TBA

Uruguay: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group I

France: TBA

Senegal: TBA

Iraq: TBA

Norway: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group J

Argentina: TBA

Algeria: TBA

Austria: Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele;

Advertisement

Defenders: David Affengruber, David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Marco Friedl, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Alexander Prass, Michael Svoboda;

Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Carney Chukwuemeka, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Romano Schmid, Alessandro Schopf, Nicolas Seiwald, Paul Wanner, Patrick Wimmer;

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

Jordan: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group K

Portugal: TBA

Congo DR: Goalkeepers: Lionel Mpasi, Thimothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo;

Defenders: Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Joris Kayembe, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Dylan Batubinsika, Gédéon Kalulu;

Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Charles Pickel, Nathanael Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Meschack Elia, Gael Kakuta;

Forwards: Theo Bongonda, Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa

Uzbekistan: TBA

Colombia: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Group L

Advertisement

England: TBA

Croatia: TBA

Ghana: TBA

Panama: TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________

Full list of head coaches at FIFA World Cup 2026

Groups Team Head Coach Group A Mexico Group A South Africa Hugo Broos Group A South Korea Hong Myungbo Group A Czechia Group B Canada Group B Bosnia and Herzegovina Sergej Barbarez Group B Qatar Group B Switzerland Group C Brazil Carlo Ancelotti Group C Morocco Group C Haiti Sébastien Migné Group C Scotland Group D United States Group D Paraguay Group D Australia Group D Turkiye Group E Germany Group E Curacao Dick Advocaat Group E Ivory Coast Emerse Faé Group E Ecuador Group F Netherlands Group F Japan Group F Sweden Group F Tunisia Group G Belgium Group G Egypt Group G Iran Group G New Zealand Group H Spain Group H Cape Verde Group H Saudi Arabia Group H Uruguay Group I France Group I Senegal Group I Iraq Group I Norway Group J Argentina Group J Algeria Group J Austria Ralf Rangnick Group J Jordan Group K Portugal Group K Congo DR Sebastien Desabre Group K Uzbekistan Group K Colombia Group L England Group L Croatia Group L Ghana Group L Panama

FAQs on FIFA World Cup 2026 squads Q. How many players are allowed in FIFA World Cup 2026 squads?

A: A maximum of 26 players and a minimum of 23 players can be named in the final squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including three goalkeepers.

Q. When will all FIFA World Cup 2026 squads be announced?

A. The deadline of all the teams to submit their final squads for the FIFA 2026 World Cup is June 1.

Q. Is Lionel Messi playing FIFA World Cup 2026?

A. Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's preliminary squad and is likely to be named in the final squad.

Advertisement

Q. Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing FIFA World Cup 2026?

A. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are yet to announce their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.

Q. Is Neymar included in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad?

A. Yes, Neymar has been named in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.

Q. Who is Brazil’s coach for FIFA World Cup 2026?

A. Carlo Ancelotti is Brazil’s head coach for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Q. Who is USA’s coach for FIFA World Cup 2026?

A. USA are yet to announce their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.

Q. Which group is Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026?

A. Argentina are in Group J along with Algeria, Austria, Jordan.

Q. Which group is Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Advertisement

A. Brazil are in Group C along with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Q. Which group is India in FIFA World Cup 2026?

A. India have not qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Q. Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?

A. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played in United States, Mexico and Canada.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in