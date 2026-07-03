FIFA World Cup 2026: Substitutes score 46 goals, equalling the last two editions combined

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has witnessed several records broken, including the total number of goals scored in a single edition.

A total of 247 goals have been scored in just 84 matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is a significant increase from the number of goals that were scored during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar (172 goals in 64 matches).

However, the previous edition featured 32 teams and 64 matches, whereas the FIFA World Cup expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches in this edition.

The number of goals scored by substitutes sees an increase There has also been a significant increase in the number of goals scored by substitutes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to ESPN, a total of 46 goals have been scored by substitutes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This is equal to the number of goals scored by substitutes at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups combined. There were just 16 goals scored by substitutes in the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, whereas this tally increased to 30 by the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

At the end of the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Senegal led the tally for teams with the most goals by substitutes with 4.

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The African side was followed by Germany, which scored three goals, and then by France, Belgium, Mexico, and Spain, each scoring two goals when players came off the bench.

As for players, Germany's Deniz Undav was the standout super-sub, scoring three goals and providing two assists during the group stage. Overall, during the group stage, substitute players scored 43 goals.

This is a significant increase from the previous FIFA World Cup record of 32 goals during the group stage of the 2014 edition in Brazil. Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo also made a notable impact as a substitute during the FIFA World Cup.

According to ESPN, the Manchester United youngster became just the third African player to score at least two goals as a substitute in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon legend Roger Milla was the first, after he slammed four goals as a substitute in the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy. Senegal's Papa Gueye became the second player to do so when he too scored a couple of goals while coming off the bench in the ongoing tournament.

During the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland's Johan Manzambi became the youngest player to score multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup match while coming on as a substitute.