FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland edge Colombia 4-3 on penalties to break quarter-final hoodoo

Switzerland ended their long wait to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup, beating Colombia in their round-of-16 clash in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Switzerland defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1954. After Manuel Akanji's penalty went over the crossbar and Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved Davinson Sanchez and Juan Hernandez's penalty, Ruben Vargas's attempt was the decisive one.

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Vargas made no mistake with the penalty kick, as Switzerland finally broke their quarter-final hoodoo.

"It is very difficult for me to realise what we achieved today," Vargas said.

“I'm grateful for this moment. It ​was an amazing match for me. For 120 minutes, we gave it all on the pitch. We faced a strong opponent, but ​now we made history... It was amazing that I could score the decisive penalty.”

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It was heartbreak for Colombia, ⁠who were bidding to reach the quarters for only the second time in their history, having previously done so at the 2014 FIFA World Cup ​in Brazil.

The best opportunity of the first half arrived in the 21st minute when Colombia midfielder Gustavo Puerta curled a shot towards the far ​corner from around 18 yards, forcing Kobel into a superb diving save to his left.

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Switzerland responded moments later, but Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was equal to Fabian Rieder's effort from a tight angle.

Swiss winger Dan Ndoye nearly snatched a winner in the 91st minute, making a clever run before dragging a low shot across goal just ​wide of the far post.

In extra time, Colombia centre back Jhon Lucumi came within inches of breaking the deadlock, rising unmarked to meet a ​corner only to see his header crash against the crossbar. The near miss sparked a frenetic spell as both sides pushed forward in search of a ‌winner.

Colombia entered ⁠the game in Vancouver, the last to be hosted by Canada at the tournament, boasting one of the tournament's stingiest defences, having conceded just once in their previous matches.

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The Swiss were dealt a major setback before kickoff when 20-year-old attacker Johan Manzambi, their breakout star of the tournament with three goals and two assists, was ruled out after suffering a knee injury in training.

Pure joy Competing at their sixth successive FIFA World Cup, Switzerland have ​become a model of consistency in ​qualification, but progress beyond the ⁠round of 16 has remained stubbornly out of reach in recent editions.

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They were eliminated at that stage in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022, but finally overcame that hurdle despite the absence of key players to reach ​their fourth World Cup quarter-final in their history.

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The result also erased some of the disappointment of ​Euro 2024, when Switzerland ⁠lost 5-3 on penalties to England in the quarters.

It was pure joy after Vargas converted the winning penalty. The entire Swiss squad sprinted towards him as celebrations erupted in Vancouver.

BC Place provided a vibrant backdrop, with Colombia supporters vastly outnumbering their Swiss counterparts.

The sea of yellow shirts transformed the stadium ⁠into what ​felt like a home match for the South Americans, whose fans generated a relentless ​atmosphere, roaring on every Colombian attack and jeering Swiss players whenever they were on the ball.

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The Swiss will face Argentina in the quarters in Kansas City after Lionel Scaloni's side ​produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 earlier on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)