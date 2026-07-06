FIFA World Cup 2026: The reason behind Folarin Balogun's red card reversal

United States of America striker Folarin Balogun has found himself at the centre of controversy during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the sport's global governing body suspended his red card ban ahead of the round of 16 clash against Belgium scheduled for Monday.

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During the 64th minute of the USA's round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, Balogun was given a straight red card for an accidental challenge on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic after a VAR review. After the VAR review, it was declared that Balogun's foot landed on Tarik's upper ankle. Referee Raphael Claus even denied awarding Bosnia a free-kick.

The incident occurred in the 64th minute of the match, when the USA were leading 1-0 following Balogun's goal in the 45th minute.

Several football pundits even felt that Balogun's challenge on Tarik wasn't intentional, and United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino agreed.

According to The Guardian, US President Donald Trump had called FIFA president Gianni Infantino three times, hoping to have the red card overturned. As a result, FIFA suspended Balogun's red card for a probationary period of one year, meaning that Balogun is now available to face Belgium in the round of 16.

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Trump even thanked FIFA for reversing the red card decision against the 25-year-old. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what is right and reversing a great injustice!”, Trump shared on the Truth Social platform.

To reverse the red card decision, FIFA invoked Article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, which states that the sport's global governing body holds the right to “fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure”.

Previous similar instances In November 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared to play in Portugal's first two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was handed a red card for elbowing the Republic of Ireland's Dara O’Shea in a World Cup qualifying match.

Because it was a red card for violent conduct, Ronaldo was set to receive a three-match ban. This would have seen him miss Portugal's final World Cup qualifying match against Armenia, as well as Portugal's first two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

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However, Ronaldo, who had met Donald Trump at the White House in November 2025, got his three-match ban reduced to just one match a week later.

In another incident, Brazil's Garrincha was sent off in the semi-final of the 1962 FIFA World Cup against Chile. However, amid intense political pressure, FIFA overturned the suspension, allowing him to play in the final against Czechoslovakia. Back then, however, physical red cards were not yet part of the game.

Belgian FA's statement The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) have expressed their surprise at the decision to reverse Balogun's red card.

“We are astonished by this decision,” the Belgian FA said. “In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the Belgian FA is investigating all potential options," the Belgian FA explained.

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