FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: How to apply in Random Selection Draw? A step-by-step guide

Fans will be finally able to apply for tickets for matches of their own choice at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the organisers opened latest phase of sales on Thursday. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by United States, Mexico and Canada, the draw of which took place last weekend.

Unlike the previous ticket ballots where the fans didn't knew about the draw, they will be able to know where their favourite stars will be playing and accordingly apply for tickets. With all 48 teams put into groups, the fans will be able to chalk out the paths of the teams in the tournament.

However, applying for tickets doesn't guarantee them tickets to the games. This phase of ticket sales is called as 'Random Selection Draw' and fans will be informed if they have been successful in the latest lottery.

How to apply for tickets in Random Selection Draw? The latest draw of tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opened on December 11 at 11:00 ET (9:30 PM IST) and closes January 13, 2026.

Register for a FIFA ID through the official website. The FIFA ID will serve as unique account for the ticketing portal.

Once registered, select your matches and categories. There are four categories of tickets. While category 1 are the best seats, Category 4 are the seats around the top of the stadiums.

Fans can apply for tickets through FIFA website and can only buy maximum of four tickets per match and a total of 40 across the World Cup.

If your application is successful, the fans will be notified via email in February 2026. If the applications are successful, the payment card will automatically charge for the tickets allocated.

How much a ticket at FIFA World cup 2026 cost? In September, FIFA stated that the ticket prices would range from $60 in group-stages to $6,730 for the final on July 19. Having said that, the prices are subject to change as FIFA will be implementing dynamic pricing for the first time at the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Play-off D Winner

Group B: Canada, Play-off A Winner, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Play-off C Winner

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Play-off B Winner, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Play-off 2 Winner, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Play-off 1 Winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia