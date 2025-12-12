FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: How to apply in Random Selection Draw? A step-by-step guide

Fans will be finally able to apply for tickets for matches of their own choice at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the organisers opened latest phase of sales on Thursday. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by United States, Mexico and Canada, the draw of which took place last weekend.
Unlike the previous ticket ballots where the fans didn't knew about the draw, they will be able to know where their favourite stars will be playing and accordingly apply for tickets. With all 48 teams put into groups, the fans will be able to chalk out the paths of the teams in the tournament.
However, applying for tickets doesn't guarantee them tickets to the games. This phase of ticket sales is called as 'Random Selection Draw' and fans will be informed if they have been successful in the latest lottery.
The latest draw of tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opened on December 11 at 11:00 ET (9:30 PM IST) and closes January 13, 2026.
In September, FIFA stated that the ticket prices would range from $60 in group-stages to $6,730 for the final on July 19. Having said that, the prices are subject to change as FIFA will be implementing dynamic pricing for the first time at the World Cup.
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Play-off D Winner
Group B: Canada, Play-off A Winner, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Play-off C Winner
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Play-off B Winner, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, Play-off 2 Winner, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Play-off 1 Winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama