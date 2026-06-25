FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Brazil roar into knockout stages; South Africa qualify for first-ever time

Switzerland, Canada, Brazil and Morocco all secured their qualification for the round of 32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, as the third and final round of group stage fixtures got underway.

Switzerland edged Canada 2-1, whereas Bosnia and Herzegovina got the better of Qatar with a 3-1 win. Despite their win over Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B with four points, the same as second-placed Canada, with only goal difference separating the two.

In their Group C match, Scotland were no match for Brazil as the Selecao clinched a 3-0 win. In the other Group C match, Haiti put up a fight before going down 4-2 to Morocco.

Switzerland 2-1 Canada - Group B Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1 in their final Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams ultimately qualifying for the round of 32.

Canada were coming into this match on the back of a 6-0 win over, but weren't able to replicate that kind of performance against the Europeans.

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After the first half ended 0-0, Ruben Vargas opened the scoring for Switzerland in the 46th minute, before Johan Manzambi doubled the lead 11 minutes later as he capitalised on a defensive blunder from Canada to slot in a low-footed shot from 16 metres out.

Canada scored one back in the 76th minute on the back of a goal from Promise David, but eventually the hosts fell short in the end.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar - Group B Bosnia and Herzegovina finally registered a win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after they defeated Qatar 3-1 in Seattle on Wednesday.

Bosnia took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute on the back of a thunderous long-range strike from Kerim Alajbegović, and five minutes later, they capitalised on an own goal from Mahmud Abunada to take a 2-0 lead. In the 42nd minute, Canada hit one back after Hassan Al Haidos tapped in from a few yards out.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Switzerland (Q) 3 2 1 0 +4 7 2 Canada (Q) 3 1 1 1 +4 5 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 1 1 1 -1 4 4 Qatar 3 0 1 2 -8 1

While Qatar mounted a significant fightback, they were unable to find an equaliser. In the 80th minute, Bosnia regained their two-goal lead following a strike from Ermin Mahimic.

Despite the win, Bosnia remain in third place because of an inferior goal difference, and will have to wait for other results to determine if they have advanced to the round of 32.

Scotland 0-3 Brazil - Group C Brazil completed a clinical 3-0 win over Scotland in their final Group C match in Miami. Vinicius Junior gave Brazil an early advantage in the seventh minute after Scotland caused a defensive blunder.

Just a few minutes later, it looked like as of the Real Madrid player had scored another, but his goal was denied after a VAR review declared that Vinicius had fouled Scotland defender Jack Hendry in the build-up.

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Vinicius did find the back of the net in the third minute of first half stoppage time, before Matheus Cunha made it 3-0.

The biggest highlight of the game, however, was when Neymar came on as a substitute in the 76th minute, replacing Cunha. This was Neymar's first game for Brazil since October 2023, having been sidelined due to regular injury troubles.

Morocco 4-2 Haiti - Group C The other Group C match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta was a thriller. The match began on a horrendous note for Morocco as goalkeeper Yassine Bounou scored an own goal in the 10th minute.

In the 39th minute, Achraf Hakimi equalised for Morocco after scoring from a close range, only for Haiti to take a lead again on the back of a Wilson Isidor goal.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Brazil (Q) 3 2 1 0 +6 7 2 Morocco (Q) 3 2 1 0 +3 7 3 Scotland 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 Haiti 3 0 0 3 -6 0

There was another twist in the game after Ismael Saibari equalised again for the 2022 World Cup quarter-finalists. The score was 2-2 at half time.

Haiti, however, lost momentum in the second half as they found themselves pinned inside their own half. Even though manager Sébastien Migne brought on attacking options like Duckens Nazon, Louicius Deedson and Frantzdy Pierrot off the bench, the already-eliminated Haiti failed to capitalise as they went on to lose 4-2.

Czechia 0-3 Mexico - Group A Mexico clinched a clinical 3-0 win over Czechia, who have been eliminated from the tournament. Mexico had already qualified for the round of 32, and this win meant that they ended the group stage with a 100% record.

All goals came in the second half. Mateo Chavez opened the scoring in the 55th minute, before Julian Quinones continued his impressive form with an excellent strike from six yards out. The damage was complete in the 94th minute, after Alvaro Fidalgo curled a beautiful shot into the top-left corner.

South Africa 1-0 South Korea - Group A South Africa completed a remarkable 1-0 win over South Korea in the other Group A match in Mexico's Monterrey, reaching the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup for the first time.

After the first half ended 0-0, it was Thapelo Maseko who found the back of the net in the 63rd minute, following a strike into the bottom right-hand corner.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Mexico (Q) 3 3 0 0 +6 9 2 South Africa (Q) 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3 South Korea 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 Czechia 3 0 1 2 -4 1