FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: England take Croatia revenge after 8 years; How did Ghana, Colombia fare?

Eight years after Croatia ended England's dream of reaching the FIFA World Cup final, the Three Lions finally got their revenge. Coached by then-head coach Gareth Southgate, England suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Croatia during the 2018 semifinal in Russia.

Advertisement

The script overturned this time, as Harry Kane-led England won a six-goal thriller, thus reflecting now head coach Thomas Tuchel's more aggressive, attack-minded philosophy, a sharp contrast to Three Lions' more cautious approach in previous years.

In the other games on the day, Ghana started their campaign with a win over minnows Panama while debutants Uzbekistan fell flat against Colombia in Mexico City.

England 4-2 Croatia - Group L At the home of Dallas Cowboys NFL team in Texas, England skipper Kane scored twice while the likes of Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford found the net once each as England began their bid to end a 60-year wait for a major trophy with 4-2 win over 2018 finalists Croatia.

Kane got the ball rolling by slotting home a penalty at the second attempt after the referee ordered him to re-take it when Croatian 'keeper Dominik Livakovic was adjudged to have been off his line.

Advertisement

Croatia fought back and Martin Baturina brought them level after 36 minutes before unmarked Kane equalled Gary Lineker's England record of 10 World Cup goals with a thumping header. But the English defensive frailties were on show when Petar Musa equalized for Croatia.

Only in the second half did England impose their will. Bellingham scored a classy goal after outrunning his defender before substitute Rashford took his time before slotting the ball into the net on 85 minutes.

Ghana 1-0 Panama - Group L In other games on Thursday, Ghana snatched a 1-0 victory over Panama with an injury-time winner in Toronto to join England on three points in Group L. An attritional battle looked destined to finish in a goalless draw until Caleb Yirenkyi bundled in the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement

Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup but have been eliminated in the group stage at their two most recent appearances in the tournament in 2022 and 2014. The African side will play England in their second Group L game in Boston on June 23.

Colombia 3-1 Uzkbekistan - Group K At Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, debutants Uzkbekistan suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of South American powerhouse Colombia in a Group K fixture. Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz set up an opening volleyed goal for Daniel Munoz and then scored Colombia's second in the 65th minute before Jaminton Campaz added a third with a header in stoppage time.

Also Read | Why did Portugal players wear wristbands in FIFA WC 2026 match vs DR Congo

Abbosbek Fayzullaev claimed a sliver of history by scoring Uzkekistan's first ever goal in a World Cup match. With Portugal held to a 1-1 draw earlier in the group by DR Congo, Colombia currently sit at the top with three points. DR Congo and Portugal take the next two spots.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K standings

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss Draw GD GA GF Points 1 Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 2 DR Congo 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 0 -2 3 1 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L standings In Group L, England and Ghana take the top two spots in the standings after their respective wins. Panama are third while Croatia languish at the bottom. Panama are ahead of Croatia due to their goal difference.

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss Draw GD GA GF Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 2 4 3 2 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Panama 1 0 1 0 -1 1 0 0 4 Croatia 1 0 1 0 -2 4 2 0

(With Agency inputs)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in