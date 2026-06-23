FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Lionel Messi powers Argentina to round of 32; France, Norway also qualify

Argentina and France, the two finalists of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, secured their round-of-32 places on Monday following victories in their respective second-round group-stage games.

Veteran forward Lionel Messi was once again the star for Argentina as they defeated Austria 2-0 in Dallas on Monday.

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Last week, Messi had scored a stunning hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's 3-0, and this time around too, he would have got another had it not been for a penalty miss in the first half.

Nevertheless, Argentina's quest to defend the FIFA World Cup title remained alive, as they joined Mexico, USA and Germany in the round of 32, with France having qualified later on Monday.

Argentina 2-0 Austria - Group J Messi was once again the hero for Argentina in their 2-0 win over Austria in Dallas, which took them to the round of 32 stage. However, the former Barcelona star was off to a shaky start in the first half.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute of the match after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review confirmed that Austrian defender Stefan Posch had brought down Argentina's Lautaro Martinez inside the penalty box. Messi stepped up to take the penalty, but he missed out on finding the back of the net, as his attempt ended up going wide of the right post.

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He later went on to make amends in the 38th minute by sliding to the bottom-right corner to score his record-breaking 17th goal. That goal made the Inter Miami star the new all-time goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals. Messi's second goal, his 18th in the World Cup, came in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the second half.

The play began with a counterattack in which Messi launched a pass to Julian Alvarez on the right side of the pitch.

Alvarez's initial attempt was blocked, but Messi then picked up the ball and even his initial effort was blocked. He then raced towards the centre of the pitch to eventually find the back of the net and help Argentina clinch a comfortable win.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi misses penalty in Dallas, scripts unwanted FIFA World Cup record

France 3-0 Iraq - Group I Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and Ousmane Dembele netted another goal as France thumped Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia on Monday to secure their place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a clinical finish from the centre of the box to give Les Bleus a 1-0 lead.

However, in what was the first instance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, rain halted the game after the half-time break. The match was suspended for about two hours due to rain, but once it resumed, France picked up where they left off. Mbappe doubled France's lead in the 54th minute, courtesy of whose tap-in into the empty net was assisted by Ousmane Dembele.

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In the 86th minute, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger himself found the back of the net following an excellent build-up play through the middle of the pitch. Michael Olise unleashed a perfectly timed through ball into the penalty area, where Dembele collected the ball following a sharp run and fired a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Norway 3-2 Senegal - Group I Erling Haaland scored a brace to power Norway to the round of 32 of FIFA World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Senegal in their Group I match at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday.

The Norwegians started the match brightly and were rewarded with a breakthrough late in the first half, as they used their pace and direct passing to frustrate the Senegalese defenders and put them under pressure.

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Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring a goal in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match against Senegal in New Jersey on Monday.

Marcus Pedersen broke the deadlock for Norway in the 43rd minute following a defensive error from Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly. Norway's Martin Odegaard unleashed a through ball into the penalty area, where Koulibaly attempted to clear the ball.

However, he ended up giving away the ball to Pederson, who fired a shot past the Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy towards the roof of the net.

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Three minutes into the second half, Manchester City's Erling Haaland doubled Norway's lead with a clinical finish onto the corner of the net. It did not take long for Senegal to score one back, as Islamia Sarr in the 53rd minute, collected a neat pass from Sadio Mane and scored a goal from close range.

Five minutes after Sarr's goal, Haaland pounded further misery on Senegal with yet another impeccable strike to make it 3-1. Just when Senegal thought they had a away back in the game, disaster would strike.

Norway were always one step ahead of the African side, who scored one goal back again in the 93rd minute through Sarr, who scored a goal from close range. The score was 3-2 still in Norway's favour, and eventually the time ran out for Senegal, who did not go down without a fight.

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