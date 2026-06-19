FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Mexico seal round of 32 spot; how did Czechia, Switzerland and Canada fare?

Thursday saw a goal fest in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 14 goals scored across four matches.

The day began with Czechia being held to a 1-1 draw, before Switzerland thumped Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 to remain firmly in the race for the round of 32.

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Co-hosts Canada then registered their first-ever FIFA World Cup win, thumping Qatar 6-0 in Vancouver, whereas the other co-hosts, Mexico, secured their berth in the round of 32 with a 1-0 win over South Korea in Guadalajara.

Czechia 1-1 South Africa-Group A

Czechia had begun as favourites in their Group A match against South Africa in Atalanta, but the Bafana sprung a surprise with a late equaliser to earn a crucial point.

Both teams were coming off defeats in their previous matches. Michal Sadilek gave Czechia an early 1-0 lead after he found the back of the net in the sixth minute.

The European outfit looked poised to control the match, but South Africa displayed excellent tactical resilience as they refused to fold after an opening-day defeat to Mexico.

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At a time when South Africa was looking to equalise in the closing stages of the match, forward Thapelo Maseko launched a shot from inside the box.

However, the ball struck the arm of Czechia's Pavel Suic, who was looking to block the shot. The match referee then pointed to the spot, confirming a penalty for South Africa.

Despite protests from the Czech players, the penalty decision stood and midfielder Teboho Mokoena found the back of the net to make it 1-1 for South Africa.

Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina-Group B



Switzerland registered a thumping 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina to keep their chances of qualifying for the round of 32 alive. Both teams were coming off draws in their previous games, but Switzerland looked the far superior side on Thursday.

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The match was 0-0 at halftime, but the last half hour completely changed the game. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in the 74th minute with an excellent volley that beat the Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vaslij, and Ruben Vargas doubled the lead 10 minutes later courtesy of an assist from Breel Embolo.

Manzambi found the back of the net again in the 90th minute, before Ermin Mahmic came off the bench to score a stunning volley and give the Bosnians something to smile about.

In the seventh minute of injury time in the second half, Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow was fouled inside the penalty box, and his team won a penalty kick. Skipper Granit Xhaka successfully converted the penalty to score a goal and seal Switzerland's 4-1 win.

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Canada 6-0 Qatar-Group B



Canada registered their first-ever men's FIFA World Cup match win in emphatic fashion, beating Qatar 6-0 in a Group B match in Vancouver.

Forward Jonathan David was the hero of the match for the hosts, scoring an excellent hat-trick to seal the deal. Canada were already 3-0 up at half-time, with David having scored a brace.

He scored his third goal in the 93rd minute with a low shot past Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abanada. Nathan Saliba and Cyle Larin were the other goal-scorers for Canada, whereas Mohamed Al Mannai scored an own goal.

Mexico 1-0 South Korea-Group A Co-hosts Mexico became the first team to qualify for the round of 32 with a 1-0 win over South Korea in Guadalajara in Thursday's last match.

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After the first half ended 0-0, Luis Romo gave the Mexicans a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute, with a right-footed volley that went past Seung-Gyu Kim, the South Korean goalkeeper.

The visitors valiantly fought back, particularly in the last 10 minutes of the match, but Mexican goalkeeper Raúl Rangel produced a heroic display to prevent the Koreans from scoring an equaliser.

South Korea will still have a chance to qualify for the round of 32 when they take on South Africa in their final group-stage match on 24 June, a crucial fixture for both teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A standings

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses Draws GD GA GF Points 1 Mexico (Q) 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 South Korea 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 3 3 Czechia 2 0 1 1 -1 3 2 1 4 South Africa 2 0 1 1 -2 1 3 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B standings

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses Draws GD GA GF Points 1 Canada 2 1 0 1 6 1 7 4 2 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 5 4 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 0 1 1 -3 5 2 1 4 Qatar 2 0 1 1 -6 7 1 1