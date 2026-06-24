FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal thump Uzbekistan; England, Ghana play out draw

The race for the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensified on Tuesday as Portugal clinched a thumping win over Uzbekistan with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to form in a Group K match.

Late, in a Group L match, Ghana held England to a 0-0 draw as pressure mounted on Thomas Tuchel's side. A win over Ghana would have taken England for the round of 32, but the Three Lions' wait to do so continued even further.

Portugal 5-0 Uzbekistan - Group K Portugal clinched an emphatic 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in their Group K match in Houston on Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo headlining the win.

Portugal were coming into this match on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo last week, and Cristiano Ronaldo had been criticised for his underwhelming performance in that match. In fact, there were even doubts on him starting the match against Uzbekistan, but he did start, and he impressed.

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The Al-Nassr forward opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and by doing so, he became the first-ever player to score a goal in six different FIFA World Cup editions. The former Manchester United player also became Portugal's all-time goal-scorer in FIFA World Cups, surpassing Eusebio. Ronaldo now has 10 World Cup goals to his name

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Nuno Mendes then doubled Portugal's lead in the 17th minute, after he scored through a direct free-kick. Ronaldo added more misery to Uzbekistan after he scored his second goal in the 39th minute, extending Portugal's lead to 3-0.

Ronaldo collected a lovely through ball from Bruno Fernandes, and slid it into the bottom-left corner of the goal. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Portugal further extended their lead to 4-0 on the back of an own goal from Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

Bruno Fernandes delivered a low corner, and Joao Felix looked to flick the ball into the goal, but Nematov seemingly got a touch of the ball to accidentally put it into his own net.

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Rafael Leao sealed a perfect night for Portugal in the 87th minute, making it 5-0 with a strike into the top-left corner.

England 0-0 Ghana - Group L England and Ghana played out a tense, hard-fought draw at the Boston Stadium in their Group L match on Tuesday. The Three Lions were coming on the back of an excellent 4-2 win over Croatia, but the Ghanian defence was much harder to break.

Even with a star-studded frontline consisting of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, England failed to create much goal-scoring opportunities. Despite enjoying a possession of 80 %, England failed register even one shot on target in the first half.

Ghana, who beat Panama 1-0 last week, looked excellent defensively and threatening in the counter-attack, but they failed to find the back of the net.

England got a golden opportunity in the 86th minute to take a lead when Nico O' Reilly received a crossing delivery to attempt a header, but his shot agonisingly hit the crossbar. The draw leaves both England (First place) and Ghana (Second place) with four points.

Panama 0-1 Croatia - Group L Croatia registered their first win of FIFA World Cup 2026 after they defeated Panama 1-0 in Toronto on Tuesday. The result means that Panama, with two losses in as many matches, have been eliminated.

The only goal of the game from Croatia came in the 54th minute after Josip Stanisic found Ante Budimir at the back post, who eventually tapped the ball into the goal. Earlier, the first half of the game proved to be a cagey affair.