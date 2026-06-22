FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Spain clinch crucial 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia; Belgium, Iran play out 0-0 draw

Spain and Belgium had contrasting results at the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament on Sunday. While La Roja got their much-needed first victory as they thumped Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Belgium played out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Iran. Cape Verde, too, shared spoils after a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Spain 4-0 Uruguay - Group H Spain put their opening day frustrations behind them as they thumped Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their second Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta on Sunday. Spain had played out a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.

However, in the match against Saudi Arabia, Spain were ruthless right from the start. The breakthrough for Spain came as early as the 10th minute after teenager Lamine Yamal slid home a low cross past the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper to help Spain take a 1-0 lead.

That goal made the Barcelona star the eighth-youngest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, at 18 years and 343 days old. However, Mikel Oyarazabal later stole the show. The Real Sociedad forward took advantage of Saudi Arabia's defensive lapses after he found the back of the net in the 21st minute. Three minutes later, Oyarazabal struck again, scoring on a rebound from close range to triple the former champions' lead.

Things turned from bad to worse for Saudi Arabia after their own defender Hassan Altambakti scored an unfortunate own goal in the 49th minute. Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais initially made a fine save to prevent Marc Cucurella from scoring, but the ball rebounded back to Saudi defender Hassan Altambakti before it deflected into the back of the net. Spain thus took an unassailable 4-0 lead and eventually walked off with a crucial win.

Belgium 0-0 Iran - Group G Both Belgium and Iran came into their second match on the back of draws in their respective opening games. Belgium controlled much of the ball early in the half but were repeatedly denied by a strong Iranian defensive line.

The problem with the Red Devils, in fact, was that they struggled to find a clinical edge in the final third. In the 24th minute of the game, Iran had a goal ruled out. Iran had won a free kick with captain Ehsan Hajsafi initiating the play, and found Mehdi Taremi in the box.

Taremi turned sharply and slotted the ball past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, Iran's celebrations were short-lived as VAR ruled Taremi marginally offside, and the goal was ruled out.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal scores first World Cup goal as Spain take lead over Saudi Arabia |

The match remained a neck-and-neck affair, but neither team was able to break the deadlock. Belgium suffered a significant blow in the 67th minute after defender Nathan Ngoy was handed a red card. Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi had intercepted the ball and was through on goal, but Ngoy made a harsh challenge on the Iranian captain and brought him down. The Iranians then came up with a few counterattacks in the final minutes of the game, but they were unable to break the deadlock. In the end, both teams settled for a 0-0 draw.

Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde - Group H Uruguay played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Cape Verde in Miami on Sunday as the FIFA World Cup debutants displayed resilience once again.

It was an end-to-end contest between the two teams, with both displaying attacking intent. Cape Verde took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute following a strike from Kevin Pina, who scored a direct free kick.

However, their lead lasted less than half an hour after a header from Maxi Araujo brought the former champions back in the game, and the scores were level 1-1. It only took a few minutes for Uruguay to take a 2-1 lead, as Agustin Cannobio found the back of the net in the sixth minute of injury time.

In the second half, a defensive blunder from Uruguay led Cape Verde to equalise once again, on the back of a goal from Helio Varela. Uruguayan centre-back Mathías Olivera attempted a casual, cross-field pass along the backline to switch the play inside in Uruguay's own defensive third.