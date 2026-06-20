FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: USA storm into round of 32, Morocco's win over Scotland opens up Group C

Co-hosts United States became the second team after Mexico to storm into the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Mauricio Pochettino's side defeated Australia 2-0 in a Group D clash in Seattle. This was the first time USA's won consecutive matches at a FIFA World Cup since 1930. So far, the Americans have scored six goals, just one shy of their record for most in a single World Cup.

Meanwhile, Scotland's hopes of qualification to the next round took a half following a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Morocco in group C. The fate of Morocco and Scotland will depend on the result of Brazil's clash against Haiti in Group C later on the day in Philadelphia.

USA 2 -0 Australia - Group D The win over Australia was USA's second in the group after a dream start following a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening clash. They could finish on top of Group D, if Turkey lose of draw against Paraguay later on the day.

Having started without Christian Pulisic, it wasn't a problem for the home side. Cameron Burgess' own goal gave USA the lead in the 11th minute. A headed effort from Alex Freeman two minutes before half-time sealed a comfortable win for Pochettino's side.

Pulisic, who plays for AC Milan and has 33 goals in 87 international appearances, missed Friday’s match because of a calf injury. To play without a superstar like Pulisic, who played for Chelsea earlier in his career, could have derailed previous American teams in World Cup play.

But much has changed since the last time they served as World Cup hosts in 1994, when they advanced by being one of the best third-place teams. They then lost to eventual champion Brazil in the round of 16.

Morocco hold Scottish dream in Group C Elsewhere in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Ismael Saibari took just 71 seconds to score a goal on his second FIFA World Cup outing. Coming into the game after a win over Haiti, Scotland needed just a win to book their spot in the round of 32. Saibari's strike kept Morroca dreams alive, who had earlier played out a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Saibari slipped behind two Scotland defenders and Brahim Diaz dropped the ball over the top to him. The 25-year-old forward gathered and blasted it into the top left corner, well outside the reach of goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Notably, Morocco were the semifinalists in 2022 in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Scotland are trying to go beyond the group stage for the first time in the last eight appearances in a FIFA World Cup. Scotland were outshot 6-12, struggling to get clear looks against Morocco's defence.

Morocco nearly scored another in the 52nd minute when a header by Bilal El Khannouss off Achraf Hakimi's corner kick was battled down by Gunn. Scotland had a chance in first-half stoppage time when Andy Robertson sent a cross at John McGinn, who couldn't get a foot on it near the back post.

As Scotland pressed for an equalising goal in the closing minutes, Morocco had a pair of good chances to add to their lead, but both missed the target.