FIFA World Cup 2026: USA vs Australia — When and where to watch live, team news, prediction

The winner of the USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will secure their spot in the round of 32. 

PN Vishnu
Updated19 Jun 2026, 05:22 PM IST
USA are coming to this match on the back of a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.
USA are coming to this match on the back of a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. (Getty Images via AFP)

Co-hosts the United States and Australia will lock horns in a Group D clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle on Friday, with the winner qualifying for the round of 32.

Both teams won their opening matches. While the USA thumped Paraguay 4-1 in their opening clash last week, Australia pulled off a stunning 2-0 victory over Türkey.

The USA are on top of Group D with three points thanks to their bigger victory margin and superior goal difference (3), whereas Australia are in second place with the same number of points and a goal difference of two.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Who is Jonathan David, star behind Canada’s 6-0 win over Qatar?

USA vs Australia match details

MatchGroup D
DateJune 20 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time12:30 AM IST
StadiumSeattle Stadium
RefereeFelix Zwayer

USA vs Australia head-to-head

The USA and Australia have met four times in international football, all friendlies. This will be their first-ever meeting at the FIFA World Cup. The USA defeated Australia 2-1 in a friendly in Colorado in October last year, with Haji Wright scoring a brace. Jordan Bos scored the lone goal for Australia.

Matches4
USA won 2
Australia won1
Draw1
Last meeting USA won 2-1 in a 2025 friendly
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

USA vs Australia team news

USA: The biggest concern for the United States is the uncertainty about Christian Pulisic's participation. The forward sustained a calf injury during the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay last week. Should Pulisic miss out, then the USA will need to rely on Folarin Balogun in attack and Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in midfield.

Also Read | Political tensions hit FIFA World Cup 2026 as Iran protests US travel rules

Australia: Australia has no major injury concerns and is expected to retain the same starting XI that defeated Turkey 2-0.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: How did Czechia, Mexico fare?

Skipper Harry Souttar will remain in the heart of the team's defence, whereas winger Nestory Irankuda and midfielder Connor Mrtcalfe will hope to carry on their impressive forms from the match against Turkey.

USA vs Australia Prediction

According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by Otpa, the United States has a 58.5% chance of winning the match, whereas Australia has only a 20.6% chance of winning. The chances of a draw are 20.9%.

Where to watch the USA vs Australia live on TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

USA vs Australia possible starting lineups

USA: Turner; Joe, Chris, Tim, Antonee; Tyler, Weston, Yunus; Timothy, Folarin, Pulisic/Malik

Australia: Ryan; Miller, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; O'Neill, Irvine; Boyle, McGree, Irankunda; Yengi

Fifa World Cup 2026
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