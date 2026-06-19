FIFA World Cup 2026: USA vs Australia — When and where to watch live, team news, prediction

Co-hosts the United States and Australia will lock horns in a Group D clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle on Friday, with the winner qualifying for the round of 32.
Both teams won their opening matches. While the USA thumped Paraguay 4-1 in their opening clash last week, Australia pulled off a stunning 2-0 victory over Türkey.
The USA are on top of Group D with three points thanks to their bigger victory margin and superior goal difference (3), whereas Australia are in second place with the same number of points and a goal difference of two.
|Match
|Group D
|Date
|June 20 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|12:30 AM IST
|Stadium
|Seattle Stadium
|Referee
|Felix Zwayer
The USA and Australia have met four times in international football, all friendlies. This will be their first-ever meeting at the FIFA World Cup. The USA defeated Australia 2-1 in a friendly in Colorado in October last year, with Haji Wright scoring a brace. Jordan Bos scored the lone goal for Australia.
|Matches
|4
|USA won
|2
|Australia won
|1
|Draw
|1
|Last meeting
|USA won 2-1 in a 2025 friendly
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
USA: The biggest concern for the United States is the uncertainty about Christian Pulisic's participation. The forward sustained a calf injury during the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay last week. Should Pulisic miss out, then the USA will need to rely on Folarin Balogun in attack and Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in midfield.
Australia: Australia has no major injury concerns and is expected to retain the same starting XI that defeated Turkey 2-0.
Skipper Harry Souttar will remain in the heart of the team's defence, whereas winger Nestory Irankuda and midfielder Connor Mrtcalfe will hope to carry on their impressive forms from the match against Turkey.
According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by Otpa, the United States has a 58.5% chance of winning the match, whereas Australia has only a 20.6% chance of winning. The chances of a draw are 20.9%.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
USA: Turner; Joe, Chris, Tim, Antonee; Tyler, Weston, Yunus; Timothy, Folarin, Pulisic/Malik
Australia: Ryan; Miller, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; O'Neill, Irvine; Boyle, McGree, Irankunda; Yengi
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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