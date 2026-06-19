FIFA World Cup 2026: USA vs Australia — When and where to watch live, team news, prediction

Co-hosts the United States and Australia will lock horns in a Group D clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle on Friday, with the winner qualifying for the round of 32.

Both teams won their opening matches. While the USA thumped Paraguay 4-1 in their opening clash last week, Australia pulled off a stunning 2-0 victory over Türkey.

The USA are on top of Group D with three points thanks to their bigger victory margin and superior goal difference (3), whereas Australia are in second place with the same number of points and a goal difference of two.

USA vs Australia match details

Match Group D Date June 20 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM IST Stadium Seattle Stadium Referee Felix Zwayer

USA vs Australia head-to-head The USA and Australia have met four times in international football, all friendlies. This will be their first-ever meeting at the FIFA World Cup. The USA defeated Australia 2-1 in a friendly in Colorado in October last year, with Haji Wright scoring a brace. Jordan Bos scored the lone goal for Australia.

Matches 4 USA won 2 Australia won 1 Draw 1 Last meeting USA won 2-1 in a 2025 friendly Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

USA vs Australia team news USA: The biggest concern for the United States is the uncertainty about Christian Pulisic's participation. The forward sustained a calf injury during the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay last week. Should Pulisic miss out, then the USA will need to rely on Folarin Balogun in attack and Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in midfield.

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Australia: Australia has no major injury concerns and is expected to retain the same starting XI that defeated Turkey 2-0.

Skipper Harry Souttar will remain in the heart of the team's defence, whereas winger Nestory Irankuda and midfielder Connor Mrtcalfe will hope to carry on their impressive forms from the match against Turkey.

USA vs Australia Prediction

According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by Otpa, the United States has a 58.5% chance of winning the match, whereas Australia has only a 20.6% chance of winning. The chances of a draw are 20.9%.

Where to watch the USA vs Australia live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

USA vs Australia possible starting lineups USA: Turner; Joe, Chris, Tim, Antonee; Tyler, Weston, Yunus; Timothy, Folarin, Pulisic/Malik