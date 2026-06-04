FIFA World Cup 2026 water bottle ban: Fans barred from bringing reusable bottles to stadiums

FIFA has introduced a last-minute rule change that stops fans from carrying refillable water bottles into any of the 16 stadiums hosting the 2026 World Cup across North America. The updated Stadium Code of Conduct, released just days before the tournament begins, has triggered frustration among fan groups who say the move feels like a money-making decision rather than a safety measure.

Reversal of previous allowance Until this week, FIFA’s guidelines permitted fans to bring transparent, reusable bottles with a maximum capacity of one litre. The new document removes that option completely. It now states clearly that reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadiums. Several venues had already enforced similar restrictions, and FIFA has decided to apply the same rule everywhere for consistency.

Notably, inside the stadiums, all water, soft drinks, and juices will come exclusively from FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola. Fans now face the choice of buying drinks at standard venue prices or arriving already hydrated.

FIFA points to safety risks FIFA defended the decision by highlighting the risk of bottles being thrown. In a statement, the organisation said the ban was introduced “to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” it added. The governing body noted that some stadiums had already banned bottles, making a uniform policy across the tournament the simplest solution.

Preparing for extreme heat With temperatures forecast to reach 32°C or higher in many host cities, heat management has become a major talking point. FIFA has introduced three-minute drinks breaks midway through each half of every match to help players cope with the conditions.

Outside the stadiums, organisers plan to provide misting stations, fans, hydration points, and cooling tents.

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Practical impact on supporters The policy means fans cannot bring their own water once they pass security checks. While FIFA has promised that water prices inside the stadium footprint will stay in line with normal matchday rates at each venue, many supporters worry about long queues and higher costs during what could be a very hot tournament.