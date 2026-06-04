FIFA World Cup 2026 water bottle ban: Fans barred from bringing reusable bottles to stadiums

FIFA has introduced a last-minute rule change that stops fans from carrying refillable water bottles into any of the 16 stadiums hosting the 2026 World Cup across North America. The updated Stadium Code of Conduct, released just days before the tournament begins, has triggered frustration among fan groups who say the move feels like a money-making decision rather than a safety measure.

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Reversal of previous allowance Until this week, FIFA’s guidelines permitted fans to bring transparent, reusable bottles with a maximum capacity of one litre. The new document removes that option completely. It now states clearly that reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadiums. Several venues had already enforced similar restrictions, and FIFA has decided to apply the same rule everywhere for consistency.

Notably, inside the stadiums, all water, soft drinks, and juices will come exclusively from FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola. Fans now face the choice of buying drinks at standard venue prices or arriving already hydrated.

FIFA points to safety risks FIFA defended the decision by highlighting the risk of bottles being thrown. In a statement, the organisation said the ban was introduced “to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

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“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” it added. The governing body noted that some stadiums had already banned bottles, making a uniform policy across the tournament the simplest solution.

Preparing for extreme heat With temperatures forecast to reach 32°C or higher in many host cities, heat management has become a major talking point. FIFA has introduced three-minute drinks breaks midway through each half of every match to help players cope with the conditions.

Outside the stadiums, organisers plan to provide misting stations, fans, hydration points, and cooling tents.

Also Read | Emiliano Martinez starts FIFA WC 2026 training with Argentina without gloves

Practical impact on supporters The policy means fans cannot bring their own water once they pass security checks. While FIFA has promised that water prices inside the stadium footprint will stay in line with normal matchday rates at each venue, many supporters worry about long queues and higher costs during what could be a very hot tournament.

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The late nature of the announcement has left fan groups feeling blindsided. With the World Cup less than two weeks away, supporters are now adjusting their matchday plans and questioning how the new rules will affect their overall experience in the stands.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.