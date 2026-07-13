FIFA World Cup 2026: Wayne Rooney reveals why Lionel Messi could be Argentina's weakness

When Argentina take on England in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, it will be the first-ever time that Lionel Messi locks horns against “The Three Lions”. Messi had made his senior international debut in August 2005 during an international friendly against Hungary.

While Argentina did face England in a friendly in November 2005, Lionel Messi was among the unused substitutes.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney, however, believes that Lionel Messi could be a weakness for Argentina, but stressed that he still remains Argentina's biggest match-winner.

Unlike before, Lionel Messi no longer tracks opposition players down deep into his own half. Instead, he stays higher up the pitch and saves his energy, remaining fresh when his team regains possession, which enables him to attack freely.

Wayne Rooney on Lionel Messi “He can be a weakness defensively for Argentina,” the former Manchester United star said on BBC Sport. “He doesn’t run back, but he has big moments, a bit like with Jude Bellingham. He has big moments and moments of quality.

"The thing with Messi is his decision-making – he comes to life in moments of the game, and he makes the right decision. Marking Lionel Messi is about concentration and communication. Communicating with your teammates about picking up positions you might not usually pick up,” he added.

The 39-year-old has been in top form for the Albiceleste in the FIFA World Cup, having scored eight goals so far. He is currently the joint leader in the Golden Boot standings, along with France's Kylian Mbappe, with the same number of goals.

Argentina's defence, however, has been tested in recent games. The defending champions found themselves 0-2 down in the second half of their round of 16 clash against Egypt, but went on to script a 3-2 win on the back of goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez.

In the quarter-final against Switzerland, Argentina were held to 1-1 at full time and needed goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez to seal the game with a 3-1 score after extra time.

Micah Richards on the Lionel Messi threat Meanwhile, former England right-back Micah Richards believes that while England can topple Argentina on their day, the Three Lions still face a massive obstacle in Lionel Messi. “England can outrun Argentina, but they just have that little genius, Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited,” the former Manchester City player told the BBC.

“Marking him is impossible because he doesn’t run back. He goes into little spaces where he shouldn’t really be. He switches on at the right times [and] he’s got the best technique. His spatial awareness is fantastic. He’s got a great shot," he added.