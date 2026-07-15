FIFA World Cup 2026: What was reason behind Pedro Porro's unique goal celebration vs France? Spain right-back explains

Pedro Porro scored the decisive second goal for Spain to help them beat France 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Dallas on Tuesday.

Spain has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final for the first time since 2010, when La Roja won the title.

Earlier, Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 22nd minute to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

Porro celebrated in a unique way after finding the back of the net. He first celebrated his goal with his teammates, then sat cross-legged on the ground and raised his right fist in the air.

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Pedro Porro on his unique celebration The celebration was for his infant son, who is unwell and could not make it to watch his father play.

"My son, who couldn’t be with me today because he’s got a fever," the Tottenham Hotspur right-back said during the post-match interview, according to USA Today. "It’s a moment with a mix of emotions because he hasn’t been able to be here, and his daddy scored a goal. Being able to dedicate it to him and surely tomorrow he’ll be a bit better," he added.

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Earlier during the tournament, Porro revealed why he celebrated by sitting down on the ground and raising his right fist.

"It’s a moment with a mix of emotions because he hasn’t been able to be here, and his daddy scored a goal. Being able to dedicate it to him and surely tomorrow he’ll be a bit better," he told Spanish news outlet Marca after having scored in Spain's 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32. "I’m very happy, especially to have my parents, my wife and my children here,” Porro added.

That goal against Austria was Porro's first-ever goal for Spain, having made his senior international debut in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Georgia in March 2021.

“Honestly, it always gives you an extra boost. In the future, when he understands what it means to have my son in the stands watching me, I’ll be so happy about that," he explained.

Spain’s only FIFA World Cup title so far came in 2010 when La Roja defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Johannesburg, with Andres Iniesta scoring the winning goal.

Spain will take on either England or Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey on Sunday. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on England in the second semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.