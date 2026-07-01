FIFA World Cup 2026: Why has the Mexico vs Ecuador round of 32 clash at Mexico City Stadium been delayed?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash between co-hosts Mexico and Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium by an hour on Tuesday because of a thunderstorm in the area, according to news agency The Associated Press.

The match was scheduled to start at 6.30 am IST (7 pm local time), but the match will now get underway at 7.30 am IST (8 pm local time).

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FIFA statement on Mexico vs Ecuador delay "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed," the FIFA media department had said in a statement.

"FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will start as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," the statement added.

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Mexico, along with the United States and Canada, are co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, with a record number of 48 teams taking part.

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The teams were divided to 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two teams from each group and the eighth best third placed sides qualifying for the round of 32, which marks the beginning of the knockout stages.

Mexico finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage by topping Group A with nine points from three games, winning each of their three matches. They began with a 2-0 win over South Africa, before getting the better of South Korea in a clinical 1-0 win. Mexico then defeated Czechia 3-0 in dominant fashion in their final group stage clash.

Ecuador, on the other hand, began with a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast before being held to a 0-0 draw by FIFA World Cup debutants Curacao. In their final group stage match against Germany, Ecuador came from 0-1 down to beat the four-time champions 2-1 and seal their spot in the knockout stages as one of the eight best third placed teams.

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This is not the first time a 2026 FIFA World Cup match has been delayed due to inclement weather. France's Group I match against Iraq in Philadelphia on 22 June was halted for more than two hours at half-time due to thunderstorms and lightning.