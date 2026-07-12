FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Messi & Co are wearing black armbands during Argentina vs Switzerland quarterfinal? Revealed

Lionel Messi's Argentina are wearing black armbands during their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Switzerland in the memory of former player Antonio Rattin, who died at the age of 89. According to Rattin family, the midfield great suffered a suspected stroke. The news of Rattin's death was first announced on social media by his former club Boca Juniors.

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Following Rattin's death, the Argentina Football Association requested FIFA if they can wear black armbands in the memory of their former captain. The sport's governing body allowed Argentina to put black armbands on Sunday in the final quarterfinal game of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The winner between Argentina and Switzerland will take on England in the semifinal after the Three Lions survived a Norwegian challenge earlier on the day. France and Spain are the two other semifinalists.

Who is Antonio Rattin? All you need to know Rattin is a former footballer who played for Argentina in the 1962 and 1966 FIFA World Cups. The midfield great played for the national team from 1959 to 1969 and spent his entire career at Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors.

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At Boca Juniors, Rattin played 382 matches between 1956 and 1970 and scored 28 goals, thus helping the club win four league titles, and also reach the final of the 1963 Copa Libertadores.

“With great sorrow, we mourn the passing of Antonio Ubaldo Rattin, an idol and symbol of our institution. We stand with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Farewell, Rata,” Boca Juniors wrote on social media.

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However, it was Rattin's controversial dismissal during a 0-1 quarterfinal loss to England that brought him into limelight, thus leading to the introduction of present day red and yellow cards.

Following his dismissal against England, Rattin refused to leave the pitch, reasoning that he didn't understand German referee Rudolf Kreitlein. Incidentally, Kreitlein didn't speak Spanish. As a protest against Kreitlein's decision, Rattin uprooted an England corner flag and sat on the red carpet reserved for Queen Elizabeth II.

Why red & yellow cards were introduced in football? As a result, the FIFA introduced the yellow and red cards in the 1970 World Cup, to avoid communication problems between referees and players. "When I got to the corner, I twisted the English flag and insulted them. Then I went over to the carpet the Queen used to enter the stadium and sat there for about five minutes. It was a very nice red carpet," Rattin had said later.

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Following his football career, Rattin entered politics. He served as a member of the National Chamber of Deputies from 2001-2005, thus becoming the first former professional football player to belong to the legislative body.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in