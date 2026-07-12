FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Messi & Co are wearing black armbands during Argentina vs Switzerland quarterfinal? Revealed

Lionel Messi's Argentina are wearing black armbands during their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Switzerland in the memory of former player Antonio Rattin, who died at the age of 89. According to Rattin family, the midfield great suffered a suspected stroke. The news of Rattin's death was first announced on social media by his former club Boca Juniors.
Following Rattin's death, the Argentina Football Association requested FIFA if they can wear black armbands in the memory of their former captain. The sport's governing body allowed Argentina to put black armbands on Sunday in the final quarterfinal game of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The winner between Argentina and Switzerland will take on England in the semifinal after the Three Lions survived a Norwegian challenge earlier on the day. France and Spain are the two other semifinalists.
Rattin is a former footballer who played for Argentina in the 1962 and 1966 FIFA World Cups. The midfield great played for the national team from 1959 to 1969 and spent his entire career at Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors.
At Boca Juniors, Rattin played 382 matches between 1956 and 1970 and scored 28 goals, thus helping the club win four league titles, and also reach the final of the 1963 Copa Libertadores.
“With great sorrow, we mourn the passing of Antonio Ubaldo Rattin, an idol and symbol of our institution. We stand with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Farewell, Rata,” Boca Juniors wrote on social media.
However, it was Rattin's controversial dismissal during a 0-1 quarterfinal loss to England that brought him into limelight, thus leading to the introduction of present day red and yellow cards.
Following his dismissal against England, Rattin refused to leave the pitch, reasoning that he didn't understand German referee Rudolf Kreitlein. Incidentally, Kreitlein didn't speak Spanish. As a protest against Kreitlein's decision, Rattin uprooted an England corner flag and sat on the red carpet reserved for Queen Elizabeth II.
As a result, the FIFA introduced the yellow and red cards in the 1970 World Cup, to avoid communication problems between referees and players. "When I got to the corner, I twisted the English flag and insulted them. Then I went over to the carpet the Queen used to enter the stadium and sat there for about five minutes. It was a very nice red carpet," Rattin had said later.
Following his football career, Rattin entered politics. He served as a member of the National Chamber of Deputies from 2001-2005, thus becoming the first former professional football player to belong to the legislative body.
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