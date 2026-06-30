FIFA World Cup 2026: Why VAR disallowed Jonathan Tah’s goal against Paraguay

A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversy headlined Germany's round of 32 exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Germany was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup following a 4-3 loss to Paraguay on penalties, after the scores were level 1-1 after extra time.

Advertisement

However, Germany could have made it 2-1 in extra time had Jonathan Tah's goal in the 102nd minute been allowed. Nathaniel Brown launched a corner kick, and Jonathan Tah, who was inside the box, unleashed a looping header to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Jonathan Tah's disallowed goal However, it didn't count because the referee ruled that German defender Waldemar Anton had illegally obstructed and fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill during the build-up.

Replays showed that Anton had intentionally positioned himself directly in front of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill just as the corner was being delivered. Anton's tactical block was meant to restrict the goalkeeper's movement.

While the physical contact appeared to be minimal, Gill went to the ground just as the cross came in.

Advertisement

Under strict FIFA tournament directives, any intentional obstruction by an opposition player that prevents the goalkeeper from fighting for the ball in his own six-yard box is deemed a foul. Waldemar Anton's block was thus declared an illegal obstruction.

Also Read | Neymar mocks German economist who predicted Japan would beat Brazil in FIFA WC

Former England international and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believed that the goal should have stood. "I don't agree with that decision at all. The keeper falls to the ground on a slight touch, and it's very soft.

"I thought it was a terrible decision. You have to understand it is a contact sport, the goalkeeper has conned the referee and the VAR. The way he went down was pathetic," Shearer said on the BBC.

Germany head coach Julien Nagelsmann was also furious in his post-match press conference and said that the goal should have been allowed.

Advertisement

"Of course, you could say we should have solved it differently, but it was a legitimate goal. It's a complete joke that it was disallowed," he said.

"But in the end, to sum it up, if you're eliminated in the first knockout round of such a big tournament with so many teams, it's clearly not enough for German football," he added.

Also Read | Manuel Neuer bids adieu to international football after Germany's FIFA WC exit

Germany has not advanced past the round of 16 in any of the FIFA World Cups since 2014, the year it last won the tournament. They were knocked out of the group stages in both 2018 and 2022, and suffered a round of 32 exit this time out.