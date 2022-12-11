The biggest football festival in the world is towards its wrap and football fans from across the world the thronging Qatar to witness the showpiece event. Football fans from India, especially from Kolkata are also traveling to Qatar for the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. According to the officials, nearly 9000 football fans are already in Qatar and 1,500 more are slated to visit.

