FIFA World Cup Final 2022 will decide the fate of $72 million
The FIFA World Cup Finale in Qatar will not only decide the football champion for next 4 years but also the fate of $72 million which will be awarded to the contesting teams. The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation while losing team in between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.