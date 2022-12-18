The FIFA World Cup Finale in Qatar will not only decide the football champion for next 4 years but also the fate of $72 million which will be awarded to the contesting teams. The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation while losing team in between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

Football fans around the world are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the results of the high voltage match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The national federation of France received $38 million from FIFA's $400 million prize pool when the nation won the World Cup in 2018.

While they are not given all of the money, players are anticipated to receive a sizable portion of it. According to French sports daily L'Equipe, players from France, including Kylian Mbappé, will receive a bonus from their federation of 554,000 euros ($586,000) for winning the final.

At least $9 million in prize money will be awarded to each national soccer association for competing in this year's World Cup, in addition to $1.5 million each for preparation expenses.

Croatia, which finished third, took home $27 million in cash. Fourth-place finisher Morocco will receive $25 million. The majority of FIFA's $7.5 billion in total revenue over the last four years came from broadcast and sponsorship agreements, as well as ticket and hospitality sales.

