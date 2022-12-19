Fifa World Cup final saw 32 million digital viewers from India

According to Fifa’s official figures, in 2018, a combined 3.572 billion viewers--more than half of the global population aged four and over--tuned in to the official broadcast coverage of the entire world cup. The federation had then said that the final between France and Croatia attracted a combined global audience of 1.12 billion, comprising 884.37 million viewers tuning in to linear TV coverage and another 231.82 million out-of-home and digital-only viewers.

