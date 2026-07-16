FIFA World Cup: Jude Bellingham explains heated exchange with Lionel Messi after England's exit

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday featured several heated exchanges as tempers flared throughout the match.

One such moment came at half-time when England midfielder Jude Bellingham was seen in an animated conversation with Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the players headed down the tunnel.

Television cameras captured the exchange, and clips of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting speculation over what was said.

Jude Bellingham on what transpired with Lionel Messi Speaking after the match, Bellingham dismissed suggestions of any personal animosity, saying the conversation was simply about a foul during the game.

"We were discussing a foul, actually," Bellingham told USA Today.

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“But it was nothing bad. I'm sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal. But no, it was nothing really.”

The Real Madrid midfielder said he believed Messi had been given a favourable decision, while the Argentina captain disagreed.

“I thought there was a foul earlier and he said, 'Well, what about the one on me?' and I was kind of saying, 'You're strong enough to take it,' you know what I mean?”

Despite England's defeat, Bellingham said it was a privilege to share the pitch with the Argentine great.

“It's a privilege to play against Messi. There was nothing against him. I'm obviously on the losing side, which hurts a lot, but it's a privilege to go against him.”

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Wednesday's semifinal marked Messi's first-ever international match against England.

England took the lead through Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute, but eventually lost 2-1 as Argentina came from behind to book their place in the World Cup final.

The Bellingham-Messi exchange was not the only flashpoint in an ill-tempered contest. Early in the first half, Enzo Fernández caught Elliot Anderson with a high challenge, triggering a confrontation as players from both teams rushed in.

Although the referee awarded England a free-kick, Fernández escaped a red card, a decision that angered England's players and coaching staff. Several players surrounded the referee before teammates and match officials restored order.

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The match featured 26 fouls, with Argentina committing 15 and receiving 3 yellow cards. England conceded 11 fouls, while Elliot Anderson was booked.

The opening half alone produced 19 fouls, setting a FIFA World Cup record for the most fouls committed in the first half of a match.