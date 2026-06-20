FIFA World Cup new red card rules: Why was Miguel Almiron sent off in Paraguay vs Turkiye after VAR review? Explained

Miguel Almiron didn't go for a brutal tackle. Nor did he engaged himself into a fight against the opponent. Yet the Paraguay midfielder was shown a direct red card during a Group D match against Turkiye on Saturday at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara.

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The incident took place during the first-half injury time in a tussle between the players of two teams. While the players were dispersing, Almiron and Turkiye defender Mert Muldur. were spotted walking either ways when the Paraguay footballer said something with his mouth covered with hand.

Muldur reacted quickly and raised a complaint to the match officials. Referee Ivan Barton quickly went for a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check and straightaway handed marching orders to Muldur.

FIFA's new red card rule explained Almiron was a victim of a new rule that FIFA introduced at the World Cup, where a player can be sent off if seen passing a comment with hands over his mouth. The new law amendments, it said, “at the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card.”

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The amendment was approved at a special meeting of International Football Association Body (IFAB) held in Vancouver, Canada where it unanimously approved the law amendment to address discriminatory and inappropriate behaviour in April earlier this year.

The introduction of this rule came in the aftermath of controversial incident involving Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. The benfuca footballer, Prestianni, was handed a ban by UEFA, following accusations that he directed a slur at Vinicius during a Champions League playoff clash which Real Madrid won 1-0 in February.

In the process, Almiron became the first player to be send off in such a fashion at FIFA World Cup.

More to follow…

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in