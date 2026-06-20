FIFA World Cup new red card rules: Why was Miguel Almiron sent off in Paraguay vs Turkiye after VAR review? Explained

Miguel Almiron didn't go for a brutal tackle. Nor did he engaged himself into a fight against the opponent. Yet the Paraguay midfielder was shown a direct red card during a Group D match against Turkiye on Saturday at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara.
The incident took place during the first-half injury time in a tussle between the players of two teams. While the players were dispersing, Almiron and Turkiye defender Mert Muldur. were spotted walking either ways when the Paraguay footballer said something with his mouth covered with hand.
Muldur reacted quickly and raised a complaint to the match officials. Referee Ivan Barton quickly went for a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check and straightaway handed marching orders to Muldur.
Almiron was a victim of a new rule that FIFA introduced at the World Cup, where a player can be sent off if seen passing a comment with hands over his mouth. The new law amendments, it said, “at the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card.”
The amendment was approved at a special meeting of International Football Association Body (IFAB) held in Vancouver, Canada where it unanimously approved the law amendment to address discriminatory and inappropriate behaviour in April earlier this year.
The introduction of this rule came in the aftermath of controversial incident involving Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. The benfuca footballer, Prestianni, was handed a ban by UEFA, following accusations that he directed a slur at Vinicius during a Champions League playoff clash which Real Madrid won 1-0 in February.
In the process, Almiron became the first player to be send off in such a fashion at FIFA World Cup.
More to follow…