India robbed, football fans spew anger as team crashes out of World Cup Qualifier: ‘Even school had better referee'
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Controversial refereeing in India vs Qatar match sparks anger among fans, questioning sportsmanship and lack of VAR.
Indian football fans spewed as poor refereeing robbed India of a chance to secure a historic entry into the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. At the Asian champions, Qatar rode on a controversial goal and emerged 2-1 winners at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on June 11.