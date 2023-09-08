FIFA World Cup qualifier: Leo Messi's magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador. Watch1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Lionel Messi's goal gives Argentina a 1-0 win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying. Messi ties all-time scoring record.
Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.
"It's a pleasure for me that we are both there," said Messi, who has now scored 104 international goals. "Given what the qualifiers mean for us in South American football, it's a very nice thing for both of us."
Argentina will next play at Bolivia on Tuesday.
In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.
The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.
(With inputs from Reuters)