FIFA World Cup 2022 is around its final few matches and the fans are cheering their favorite with full intensity now. Some great teams are out of the World Cup like Brazil got eliminated in the quarter-finals, but the loss has not lowered the zeal for the game. Former Brazil star Ronaldo announced his favorite for the World Cup title and it's not their traditional rival Argentina.

Ronaldo is backing France, as “big champions" to retain their title and again win the FIFA World Cup. "Since the beginning, my prediction has always been Brazil and France in the final," the two-time World Cup winner told media including news agency AFP at a roundtable in Doha.

"Brazil is no longer there. But France, match after match, are backing up their status as favorites and I still see them as the big favorites," Ronaldo added.

Lionel Messi, who is playing his last FIFA, has one last chance to bring the World Cup home, a trophy missing from his collection.

But, Ronaldo will be rooting for Croatia in the first semi-finals. "I'm not going to be a hypocrite and say I'll be happy for Argentina if they win the World Cup. But I see football as a romantic. And I will appreciate any champion," Ronaldo said.

The football legend paid tribute to the performance of Morocco, who became the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Ronaldo wants Morocco to win the semi-finals but believes that they don't stand a chance against strong France.

"I would really like (Morocco to win) but I don't think they will. I think France has a very solid team, whether it's in defense, attack, or midfield," said the twice former Ballon d'Or winner.

In the French team, Ronaldo is particularly impressed with the performance of Kylian Mbappe, the leading goal scorer of the tournament, who had 5 goals in his basket. "He knows how to use his skills, how to go faster than the others. And he uses them to give assists or to score," said Ronaldo, who expects the 23-year-old Mbappe to shatter numerous records. "He has the time, the skills, he's thirsty and he has the talent to conquer it all, that's for sure," Ronaldo said.

With inputs from agencies.