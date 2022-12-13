FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo expects ‘this’ team to be the champions

In the French team, Ronaldo is particularly impressed with the performance of Kylian Mbappe, the leading goal scorer of the tournament, who had 5 goals in his basket. "He knows how to use his skills, how to go faster than the others. And he uses them to give assists or to score," said Ronaldo, who expects the 23-year-old Mbappe to shatter numerous records. "He has the time, the skills, he's thirsty and he has the talent to conquer it all, that's for sure," Ronaldo said.

