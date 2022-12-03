FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Who plays whom, when, how to watch

FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Who plays whom, when, how to watch1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Round of 16: There will be knockouts, whoever lose go home. There will be heartbreaks and glory.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 was no short of a surprise in the group stage. Even in the final games of the group stage, there was drama.
Swiss footballer Xherdan Shaqiri, who was born in Kosovo, which separated from Serbia in 2008, raced directly to the opposition supporters to celebrate, placing his finger to his lips after being mocked by them earlier. Switzerland beat Serbia to move into the knockouts.
Jerome Ngom Mbekeli of Cameroon produced a heroic run and cross that led to Vincent Aboubakar's goal and stoppage-time winner, giving the Indomitable Lions a 1-0 victory and making them the first African team to defeat Brazil in a world cup.
As it turned out, no team managed to have the perfect group stage; no team moved to the next round after winning all three matches. Morocco, England and the Netherlands scored the highest points (7) in the round, winning two and drawing one. Argentina, France, Japan, Brazil and Portugal scored six points each, winning two and losing one. There were massive upsets as well. Germany, Belgium, Mexico and Uruguay got eliminated from the group stages.
Now that the group stages are over and the Round of 16 starts from December 3, things will be even more exciting. There will be knockouts, whoever lose go home. There will be penalty shootouts in case the scoreline ends up undeciding. There will be heartbreaks and glory.
Each match of the Round of 16 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Here is the complete schedule of the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022:
|Date
|When
|Teams
|Dec 3
|8:30 PM
|Netherlands vs USA
|Dec 4
|12:30 AM
|Argentina vs Australia
|Dec 4
|8:30 PM
|France vs Poland
|Dec 5
|12:30 AM
|England vs Senegal
|Dec 5
|8:30 PM
|Japan vs Croatia
|Dec 6
|12:30 AM
|Brazil vs South Korea
|Dec 6
|8:30 PM
|Morocco vs Spain
|Dec 7
|12:30 AM
|Portugal vs Switzerland